MONTREAL, Oct. 27, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Air Canada today announced a comprehensive range of new product improvements to elevate the customer experience. The changes will have something for everyone, including upgraded Economy dining, more in-flight entertainment and connectivity options, and enriched Premium offerings.

Beginning in November, customers will see new and restored services in Air Canada Maple Leaf Lounges and in Premium cabins onboard, a new Economy Class dining service with a celebrity chef entree internationally plus fresh, new Bistro choices in North America, and in a first for a Canadian airline, complimentary, high-speed Wi-Fi when travelling Premium Rouge. Starting in 2023, Air Canada will increase its onboard entertainment content by over 25 per cent, and introduce Live TV, Bluetooth audio connectivity and other new features.

"Air Canada is committed to elevating the customer experience and offering the kind of world-class services Canadians can be proud of from their flag carrier. Accordingly, we are investing in all aspects of the journey to make travel even better for customers, including in our Economy and Premium cabins. Today's announcements go beyond emerging from the pandemic; we're proud to introduce many new services and options not available today in Canada," said Mark Nasr, Senior Vice President, Products, Marketing and eCommerce at Air Canada.

"Among the improvements customers will see starting in November are new dining services in International Economy Class featuring the addition of regional appetizers and an entree created by acclaimed Montreal Chef Jérôme Ferrer on flights departing Canada and fresh Air Canada Bistro options on North American flights. Premium cabin customers will also find new amenities, such as Acqua di Parma amenity kits and complimentary Wi-Fi in Premium Rouge. What's more, we'll begin introducing additional in-flight entertainment content, including Live TV, so customers can watch sports events or stay on top of the news while in the air."

Highlights of Air Canada's new product improvements include:

In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity

Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge offer the fastest inflight internet in Canada, with inflight Wi-Fi available across the entire Air Canada Rouge fleet of 39 aircraft, across all Air Canada wide-body aircraft and on nearly 90 per cent of the overall Air Canada mainline fleet. Wi-Fi installation will be complete across the remainder of narrow-body aircraft in 2023.

Starting Nov. 1, Air Canada becomes the first Canadian airline to begin offering complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi onboard. Customers flying in Premium Rouge will enjoy this benefit, giving them the ability to stream their own entertainment, TV shows and movies, listen to their own music or simply remain connected, replacing the previous tablets offered with pre-loaded in-flight entertainment choices. All Rouge customers can continue to access a large selection of complimentary movies and TV shows through the 'Entertainment on Demand' section of the onboard portal.

Beginning 2023, Air Canada will expand its onboard entertainment content by more than 25 per cent, and the airline will introduce new options including Live TV to enable customers to watch sports events and news live. Details for Live TV, as well as additional new features such as Bluetooth audio connectivity and an outside camera feature, will be unveiled soon.

International Economy Class Dining

Starting Nov. 1, Air Canada will be elevating its International Economy Class dining experience to reflect Canada's culinary talent and tastes from our global network of destinations. Economy Class dining on all international flights departing Canada is being revamped to feature a hot entree created for Air Canada by renowned Montreal Chef Jérôme Ferrer, a member of Air Canada's culinary panel. An additional appetizer reflecting destination cuisine is also being presented with all meals, and a separate dessert service will follow.

North America Economy Class Dining

To offer a broader range of fresh and healthy dining choices for Economy Class on North America and Sun destination flights, starting Nov. 1, the Air Canada Bistro menu will be refreshed and expanded to include a brioche bagel smoked salmon sandwich, vegan options such as Farro Salad or Spiced chickpea wrap, Canadian snacks such as Good To Go Blondies and Nomz energy bites, in addition to all-time favourite choices such as Montreal smoke meat sandwiches and Air Canada's popular Fruit & Cheese board.

Premium Cabin Services

Starting Nov. 1, Air Canada is fully restoring its premium cabin services both pre-departure and in-flight, with the return of offers to hang coats and jackets, presentation of pre-departure beverages on international flights and hot towels prior to meal services.

Premium Cabin Amenities

Air Canada will be introducing new amenity kits to premium cabin customers later in November. The new line of amenity kits and totes have been purposefully designed to significantly minimize single-use plastics including the elimination of plastic wrap.

Air Canada Signature Class customers on all international flights will be presented with amenity kits in partnership with Acqua di Parma featuring stylish amenity bags containing Acqua di Parma luxury skincare products plus an oversized eye mask, socks, dental products and 3M earplugs for additional comfort and personal care.

Customers in International Premium Economy and North America Signature Class overnight flights will enjoy reusable amenity totes containing an eye mask, socks and dental products providing for a more refreshed journey.

Airport Lounges

Many Maple Leaf Lounges in North America now feature elevated food and beverage offerings. Air Canada works with local wine producers and importers to offer a selection that appeals to a wide, global audience, and varietal selections in each Lounge will be expanded to six wines plus a bubbly and rose (seasonally).



Air Canada proudly celebrates Canadian wines and the current rotation in select Lounges includes Charles Baker Riesling and Malivoire Farmstead Gamay from the Niagara Region, Ontario , Lake Breeze Pinot Gris and Narrative Red from the Okanagan Valley, British Columbia , and L'Orpailleur from the Eastern Townships, Quebec .



At all hub airports, Air Canada has resumed its full buffet service, with an increased range of salads and the addition of international delectable dishes such as stir-fry and curries in a contemporary presentation. Montreal Maple Leaf Lounges also feature local legendary classics, including Montreal Fairmount Bagels, Montreal's famous smoked meat sandwiches, and poutine.



New priority access lanes have been added to select Maple Leaf Lounges during peak times to offer Super Elite and Business Class customers priority entry.





now offers a selection of craft beers, ciders, wine and hot appetizers such as empanadas, arancini and sliders, in addition to the current range of grab-and-go artisanal sandwiches, salads, cold-pressed fresh juices and specialty coffees. The Air Canada Café is located in the domestic terminal at Toronto Pearson and is available to eligible customers. Starting in November, Air Canada Chauffeur Service will be introduced at Vancouver International Airport. Eligible connecting International Air Canada Signature Class customers arriving from within Canada will be met by a Concierge before being whisked away on the tarmac in a plug-in hybrid or fully electric Porsche vehicle to the distinctive Air Canada Signature Suite. Chauffeur Service offers an unsurpassed airport Premium experience in Canada for International Air Canada Signature Class customers connecting through Toronto Pearson and Vancouver International Airports.

