The 2025 list features 31 of Canada's most exciting new restaurants, spanning 10 cities from across Canada

Air Canada's Best New Restaurants is the country's longest-running ranking for new restaurants and top culinary talent

The Top 10 will be revealed in Toronto on November 17, 2025

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Air Canada has revealed the finalists for the 2025 Best New Restaurants list, spotlighting 31 trailblazing establishments shaping Canada's dining culture today. From St. John's, Newfoundland to Victoria, BC, the finalists reflect the talent, diversity, and creativity fuelling the country's culinary scene.

"Food connects us to our roots, our communities, and to one another. Air Canada's Best New Restaurants celebrates the stories and flavours that define Canada's diverse culinary scene," said Andrew Shibata, Vice President, Brand at Air Canada. "Year after year, we are proud to showcase the people and places shaping Canada's culinary identity – inspiring Canadians to discover new destinations and create unforgettable trips around the country's most exciting dining experiences."

The finalists for Air Canada's Best New Restaurants 2025 are recognized for the quality of their food, level of service, and commitment to culture and culinary creativity. Each finalist tells its own story, blending personal vision with local ingredients and diverse cultural influences to deliver unique and unforgettable dining experiences.

Restaurants selected were new openings between May 1, 2024, and April 30, 2025, nominated independently by Air Canada's Best New Restaurants national panel of trusted culinary voices. To ensure authenticity, an anonymous culinary expert visited the shortlisted restaurants as any guest would. Using a rigorous framework, and in collaboration with DINR, the finalists were selected and the Top 10 determined.

The 2025 finalists for Air Canada's Best New Restaurants are (in alphabetical order):

aKin, Toronto; Baby Baby, Winnipeg; Bona Fide, Montreal; Claire Jacques, Montreal; DOPO + Bar Rocca, Calgary; ELEM, Vancouver; General Public, Toronto; Janevca, Victoria; June, Vancouver; Le Violon, Montreal; Linny's, Toronto; Maven, Toronto; Molenne, Montreal; Mystic, Halifax; Nero Tondo, Vancouver; Niwa, Vancouver; No. 8, Burlington; Olia, Edmonton; Panacée, Montreal; Pasta Pooks, Montreal; Rabbit Rabbit, Victoria; Rabble, St. John's; Restaurant Limbo, Montreal; Rotisserie La Lune, Montreal; Selene, Vancouver; Shirley's, Winnipeg; Sumibiyaki Arashi, Vancouver; Sushi Hyun Omakase, Vancouver; Sushi Nishinokaze, Montreal; Tribute, Halifax; Yan Dining Room, Toronto.

The restaurants have been invited to join DINR, where they will be featured as Air Canada Best New Restaurant finalists. A longtime collaborator of the program, DINR showcases Canada's top culinary destinations and offers guests exclusive reservation access, original editorial content, and entry to sought-after culinary events.

Launched in 2002, Air Canada's Best New Restaurants is the country's longest-running ranking for new restaurants and top Canadian culinary talent. The program continues to showcase the country's best "Food Worth Flying For," providing a career-changing platform for chefs while bringing Canada's unique culinary identity to global audiences.

Montreal's Sabayon captured national attention by taking the top spot in 2024. In Toronto, Osteria Giulia, which took top spot in 2022, and Edulis, recognized in 2012, remain two of the city's most coveted reservations. Sunnys Chinese, honoured in 2021, has since become a lively Kensington Market favourite. In Vancouver, AnnaLena, part of the 2015 edition's Top 10, continues to stand out as an iconic must-try destination.

The Top 10 restaurants will be revealed on November 17 at the much-anticipated 2025 Air Canada's Best New Restaurant celebration in Toronto, hosted by renowned chef Chuck Hughes. The winning restaurants will also be showcased on Air Canada's Best New Restaurants website.

