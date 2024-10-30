Air Canada to Resume Daily Service to Beijing, Increase Shanghai Flights to Daily

Vancouver - Shanghai increases to daily flights beginning Dec. 7, 2024

Vancouver - Beijing daily service resumes Jan. 15, 2025

MONTREAL, Oct. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Air Canada today announced the airline will be resuming daily service from Canada to Beijing and will be increasing its Shanghai flights to daily. Both routes will operate from the airline's Vancouver (YVR) hub. Seats are available for sale at aircanada.com, through Air Canada Contact Centres and via travel agencies.

Air Canada will be resuming daily service from Canada to Beijing and will be increasing its Shanghai flights to daily. Both routes will operate from the airline’s Vancouver (YVR) hub. (CNW Group/Air Canada)

"We are resuming our non-stop services between Canada and Beijing and increasing our flights between Canada and Shanghai, reflecting the importance of these markets in Air Canada's global network. With the investments we have made at our YVR hub linking Air Canada's extensive North American network to our international flights, travelling between North America and Asia is convenient and compelling for leisure and business travellers alike. We look forward to welcoming our customers onboard our flights," said Mark Galardo, Executive Vice President – Revenue and Network Planning at Air Canada.

Shanghai Schedule

Flight # Departs Arrives Aircraft Schedule AC025 YVR at 11:15 PVG at 16:00 +1 day 787 Dreamliner Currently operates Tue, Thur, Fri, Sun.

Daily flights begin Dec. 7 AC026 PVG at 17:50 YVR at 12:10 787 Dreamliner Currently operates Mon, Wed, Fri, Sat.

Daily flights begin Dec. 8

Beijing Schedule

Flight # Departs Arrives Aircraft Schedule AC029 YVR at 11:40 PEK at 17:00 +1 day 787 Dreamliner Daily beginning Jan. 15, 2025 AC030 PEK at 18:55 YVR at 14:05 787 Dreamliner Daily beginning Jan. 16, 2025

Air Canada's international services

Air Canada's international onboard services showcase some of Canada's best culinary talent through Air Canada's panel of celebrated chefs, comprising award-winning chefs David Hawksworth, Vikram Vij and Jérôme Ferrer. Complementing the culinary journey is a selection of top wines chosen by leading Canadian sommelier, Véronique Rivest.

Customers have opportunities to collect and redeem points through Aeroplan Air Canada's loyalty program when travelling with Air Canada. Eligible customers also have access to priority check-in, Maple Leaf Lounges, priority boarding and other benefits including Air Canada's exclusive Signature Suites at YVR and at Toronto Pearson.

International travel document requirements

Visit Air Canada's Travel Ready Hub for the latest government entry requirements. Customers are responsible for ensuring they meet all government entry requirements, including holding the correct travel documents, visas, any required health certificates, and all other eligibility requirements for any flights they purchase. Government requirements may change with little notice.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada's Aeroplan program is Canada's premier travel loyalty program, where members can earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental partners. Through Air Canada Vacations, it offers more travel choices than any other Canadian tour operator to hundreds of destinations worldwide, with a wide selection of hotels, flights, cruises, day tours, and car rentals. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada aims to achieve an ambitious net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX in Canada and the OTCQX in the US.

Internet: aircanada.com/media

Read Our Annual Report Here

Sign up for Air Canada news: aircanada.com

Media Resources:

Photos

Videos

B-Roll

Articles

SOURCE Air Canada

Contacts: [email protected]