"We are extremely pleased to be launching our first non-stop service to South-East Asia this winter, the only one between North America and Thailand. Thailand is a popular leisure destination for Canadians and this new service will give Aeroplan members exciting opportunities to both earn and redeem their points. For further convenience, our Bangkok flights will connect to our extensive domestic and trans-border network giving customers added seamlessness and choice when travelling," said Mark Galardo, Senior Vice President, Network Planning and Revenue Management, at Air Canada.

"We are also excited to return to Mumbai, India's largest city and an important financial, commercial, and entertainment hub, complementing our 13 weekly flights from Canada to Delhi. Our Mumbai services are scheduled to operate with a stop in London Heathrow, offering connectivity to more than a dozen Air Canada and Star Alliance partner United Airlines flights between North America and London, as well as additional options for travel between the UK and India. The India market remains very important to Air Canada, and we are committed to resuming our currently paused non-stop services on Toronto-Mumbai and Vancouver-Delhi when circumstances allow."

The planned service between Vancouver and Bangkok, as well as between Toronto and Mumbai via London-Heathrow, will be operated with Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft featuring three cabins of service for customers to choose from, including lie-flat seats in Signature Class, Premium Economy and Economy Class. Seats are available for sale now at aircanada.com , aircanada.com/Aeroplan , via the Air Canada App, Air Canada's Contact Centres, and travel agents.

Air Canada is bolstering its international winter offering to the South Pacific region with the return of seasonal service from Vancouver to Auckland, New Zealand, and additional flights to Sydney and Brisbane, Australia. Air Canada is also re-establishing international services to South America with the resumption of routes from Montreal and Toronto to Lima, Peru on a seasonal basis.

"We continue to pursue our strategy of expanding our global network in response to pent-up demand, and expect to operate approximately 81 per cent of our 2019 international capacity this winter. We look forward to welcoming our customers onboard," said Mr. Galardo.

Award Winning Service

Air Canada's onboard services on international flights showcase some of the best cuisine Canadian culinary talent has to offer with Air Canada's panel of celebrity chefs, including award-winning, Vancouver-based chefs David Hawksworth and Vikram Vij, and renowned Montreal chefs Antonio Park and chef Jérôme Ferrer. Complementing the culinary journey is a selection of top wines chosen by leading Canadian sommelier, Véronique Rivest.

All customers have the opportunity to collect and redeem points through Aeroplan, Canada's leading loyalty program, when travelling with Air Canada, and eligible customers have access to priority check-in, Maple Leaf Lounges, priority boarding and other benefits.

Flight From To Days of

Week Departs Arrives Aircraft Season AC65 YVR

(Vancouver) BKK

(Bangkok) Mon,

Wed,

Fri, Sun 23:00 05:55 +2

days Boeing

787 Dec. 1 -

Apr. 14 AC66 BKK

(Bangkok) YVR

(Vancouver) Tue, Wed,

Fri, Sun 08:30 06:35 Boeing

787 Dec. 4 -

Apr. 17 AC856 YYZ

(Toronto) LHR

(London) Daily 20:30 08:30 +1

day Boeing

787 Oct. 29-

Mar. 24

LHR (London) BOM

(Mumbai) Daily 11:10 +1 day 01:40 +2

days



AC855 BOM (Mumbai) LHR

(London) Daily 04:50 09:20 Boeing

787 Oct. 31-

Mar. 26

LHR

(London) YYZ

(Toronto) Daily 12:00 14:55





Highlights of Air Canada's resumed and increased international routes for Winter 2022/23 include:

India:

Toronto-Mumbai Seasonal daily flights resume Oct. 29 via London Heathrow Toronto-Delhi Daily flights remain year-round Vancouver-Delhi 3 weekly flights resume Oct. 1. Outbound flight includes a technical stop in Dublin for operational purposes. Montreal-Delhi 3 weekly flights remain year-round

South Pacific:

Vancouver-Auckland 3 flights weekly service resume Nov. 10, increasing to 5 flights weekly from Dec.-Mar. Vancouver-Brisbane Increases to 5 weekly flights in Dec. Vancouver-Sydney Increases to 10 weekly flights for Dec. and Jan.

Peru:

Toronto-Lima Seasonal 2 weekly flights resume Nov. 4 Montreal-Lima Seasonal 2 weekly flights resuming Oct. 30

Travelling internationally?

Visit Air Canada's Travel Ready Hub for the latest government entry requirements. Customers are responsible for ensuring they meet all government entry requirements, including holding the correct travel documents, visas, any required health certificates, and all other eligibility requirements for any flights they purchase. Government requirements may change with little notice.

