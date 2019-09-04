Air Canada To Launch Flights from Toronto to Belgium's Capital

"As the location of the European Union, NATO and numerous corporate headquarters, Brussels is a major global destination. Our new Toronto flights, together with our Montreal service, offer North American business travellers the most convenient links to this important European city. Air Canada offers a multitude of travel options between North America and Africa via Brussels, firmly demonstrating the strength of our network and partnerships in offering unparalleled customer choices."

Flight From To Departs Arrives Days of Operation AC886 Toronto (YYZ) Brussels (BRU) 18:30 07:45 +1 day Wed, Thu, Fri, Sat, Sun AC887 Brussels (BRU) Toronto (YYZ) 10:45 12:45 Mon,Thu, Fri, Sat, Sun

Flights are timed to connect conveniently with Air Canada's and Brussels Airlines' respective networks at Toronto and Brussels. Flights also provide for Aeroplan accumulation and redemption, Star Alliance reciprocal benefits, and for eligible customers, priority check-in, Maple Leaf Lounge access where available, priority boarding and other benefits. Eligible premium customers in Toronto will also have access to the Air Canada Signature Suite, recognized by Skytrax as offering the world's best dining experience in a business class lounge.

