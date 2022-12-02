Only Non-Stop Service Between North America and Thailand

Four-times weekly, seasonal flights from YVR until Mar. 26

MONTREAL, Dec. 2, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - A celebration was held at Vancouver International Airport (YVR) yesterday to mark Air Canada's inaugural flight AC65, which departed last night from YVR. The flight is now enroute to Thailand and scheduled to arrive in Bangkok Saturday morning.

"We are thrilled to launch Air Canada's first non-stop service to Southeast Asia and the only non-stop flights between North America and Thailand. Bangkok is also one of the most visited destinations globally, and we have optimized connections to and from our trans-pacific hub at YVR to give customers convenient travel options to explore this exciting city renowned for its history, cuisine and culture, or to conduct international business trade. This new service from YVR is another step in our ambition to develop this hub into one of the most important trans-pacific gateways in North America. We look forward to welcoming our customers onboard," said Mark Galardo, Senior Vice President – Network Planning and Revenue Management at Air Canada.

"Improving access between countries is crucial to a successful Canadian aviation sector. These flights will allow more travellers to get to their destinations, and will promote growth and prosperity for both Canadian and Thailand's travel industries," said The Honourable Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport - Government of Canada.

"We are thrilled that Air Canada continues to grow its transpacific hub at YVR with the introduction of their new route to Bangkok — the only direct service from North America to Thailand," said Tamara Vrooman, President & CEO, Vancouver Airport Authority. "This new service will provide passengers with incredible tourism options and a broad range of business opportunities in the region. And here in British Columbia this new route will generate $2.8 million in tourism spend and $1.5 million in GDP."

"We are excited to support Air Canada as our country's flag carrier launches its new international service connecting Vancouver and Bangkok, the only direct flight between North America and Thailand," said Jeff Nankivell, President and CEO of the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada. "This new route comes at an exciting time. As the Government of Canada rolls out its ambitious new Indo-Pacific strategy for heightened engagement with the people and economies of this dynamic region, Southeast Asia has been identified as playing a central role in Canada's plans to step up its game in Asia over the next decade, and beyond."

International Service Highlights

At YVR, Air Canada's Signature Suite is available to eligible customers, offering a private, premium experience prior to departure. Air Canada Chauffeur Service is offered, where eligible connecting International Air Canada Signature Class customers arriving from within Canada will be met by a Concierge before being whisked away on the tarmac in a hybrid or electric Porsche vehicle to the distinctive Air Canada Signature Suite. Chauffeur Service offers an unsurpassed airport Premium experience in Canada for International Air Canada Signature Class customers connecting through Toronto Pearson and Vancouver International Airports.

Air Canada has elevated its International Economy Class dining experience to reflect Canada's culinary talent and tastes from our global network of destinations. Economy Class dining on all international flights departing Canada is being revamped to feature a hot entree created for Air Canada by renowned Montreal Chef Jérôme Ferrer, a member of Air Canada's culinary panel. An additional appetizer reflecting destination cuisine is also being presented with all meals, and a separate dessert service will follow.

Air Canada Signature Class features culinary creations by award-winning Vancouver-based Chef David Hawksworth, which are complemented by a selection of top wines chosen by leading Canadian sommelier, Véronique Rivest.

Air Canada Signature Class customers will be presented with amenity kits in partnership with Acqua Di Parma featuring stylish amenity bags containing Acqua Di Parma luxury skincare products plus an oversized eye mask, socks, dental products and 3M earplugs for additional comfort and personal care.

Customers in International Premium Economy Class will enjoy reusable amenity totes containing an eye mask, socks and dental products providing for a more refreshed journey.

All customers have the opportunity to collect and redeem Aeroplan points when travelling with Air Canada, and eligible customers have access to priority check-in, Maple Leaf Lounges, priority boarding and other benefits.

Schedule

Flight From To Days of Week Departs Arrives Aircraft Seasonal Operation AC65 YVR

(Vancouver) BKK

(Bangkok) Mon,

Wed,

Fri, Sun 23:00 05:55 + 2

days Boeing 787

Dreamliner Dec. 1 –

March 24 AC66 BKK

(Bangkok) YVR

(Vancouver) Tue,

Wed,

Fri, Sun 08:30 06:35 Boeing 787

Dreamliner Dec. 4 –

March 26

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada provides scheduled passenger service directly to 51 airports in Canada, 51 in the United States and 88 internationally. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada's Aeroplan program is Canada's premier travel loyalty program, where members can earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental rewards. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger flights and cargo-only flights with its fleet of Boeing 767-300 freighters. Air Canada has committed to a net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050.

