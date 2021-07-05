Up to five times weekly non-stop flights between Montreal and Kelowna

Airline links BC's Okanagan Valley with non-stop flights to all four Air Canada hubs: Montreal , Toronto , Vancouver and Calgary

MONTREAL, July 5, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Air Canada's newest domestic route with the only non-stop service between Montreal and Kelowna was celebrated at Kelowna International Airport today. The flights operate three times weekly, increasing to four times in mid-July and five times in August. Customers will enjoy Air Canada's fuel-efficient Airbus A220-300 fleet featuring Business Class and Economy cabins, a modernized in-flight entertainment system with hours of complementary entertainment available at every seat, onboard Wi-Fi and more.

This new route adds to the significant impact Air Canada has on the local economy and that of the province of British Columbia as a whole. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Air Canada contributed approximately $2.2 billion to BC's GDP, annually. Additionally, Kelowna is now connected to all four of the airline's hubs which connects the Okanagan Valley directly to Air Canada's vast global network with at most, one stop.

"We are excited to launch the only non-stop service between Montreal and Kelowna, connecting two leading tourism destinations popular with Quebecers and British Columbians alike. Our new flights onboard Air Canada's ultra-quiet and environmentally-friendly Airbus A220-300 are also conveniently timed with connections to Atlantic Canada and abroad through our Montreal hub. As the country reopens, we are pleased to help friends and family reunite, and support Canada's economic recovery and tourism industry. We know people are excited to travel again, and we look forward to welcoming our customers onboard," said Mark Galardo, Senior Vice President, Network Planning and Revenue Management at Air Canada.

"Our loyal partner Air Canada is once again proving how much they value our passengers with this new Montreal-Kelowna route," said Philippe Rainville, President and CEO of ADM. "With service from YUL Montréal-Trudeau Airport currently reduced and travel options still limited, the addition of this new Canadian holiday destination comes at just the right time! This is a great opportunity for Quebecers to discover the splendours of Western Canada in complete safety, aboard the new generation Airbus A220-300 aircraft, which are much quieter and assembled at Mirabel (YMX), with local know-how. We couldn't ask for more!"

"Air Canada's non-stop Montreal-Kelowna service marks a vast milestone for YLW to bring travel between Quebec and the Okanagan region," said Sam Samaddar, Airport Director, YLW – Kelowna International Airport. "Montreal has been a significant region for tourism in the Okanagan and we have worked numerous years to achieve this community connection. I look forward to welcoming residents of Quebec and those who connect through Montreal to our four-season paradise."

"We are thrilled to see this new direct flight from Montreal into Kelowna opening up tremendous possibilities for domestic travel in the Thompson Okanagan Region," said Ellen Walker-Matthews, SR VP and Acting President and CEO for Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association. "We have been realizing an increased demand out of Quebec over the past several months with inquires from trade travel, travel media and individual and this new direct service will help satisfy and grow this demand."

Air Canada's Airbus A220-300 features 12 Business Class seats and 125 Economy Class seats with upgraded in-flight entertainment at every seat throughout the aircraft. Customers have more personal space thanks to the widest economy seats in the fleet, and the largest overhead stowage bins for an aircraft this size. Additional features include larger windows and full colour LED ambient and customizable mood lighting that contribute to reducing fatigue when travelling. The high ceilings, extra shoulder room and storage make this aircraft an unparalleled interior in the narrow-body segment.

The A220 helps further Air Canada's environment commitment of net zero emissions by 2050 due to its innovative geared turbofan engines that are projected to yield up to 25 per cent reduction in fuel consumption per seat. The A220 is also the quietest aircraft in its category. Read the Air Canada Airbus A220 fact sheet for more information.

All Air Canada flights provide for Aeroplan accumulation and redemption and, for eligible customers, access to priority services, Maple Leaf Lounges and other benefits.

F light R oute D eparture

Time Arrival

Time Aircraft Day of Operation AC365 Montreal to Kelowna 19:05 21:35 Airbus A220-300 Mon, Thurs, Fri, Sat, Sun AC364 Kelowna to Montreal 10:00 17:30 Airbus A220-300 Mon, Tues, Fri, Sat, Sun

Air Canada's new refund policy of offering customers options of refunds, an Air Canada Travel Voucher or equivalent value in Aeroplan Points with a 65% bonus should the airline cancel or reschedule a flight by more than three hours, is applicable to all tickets purchased.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest domestic and international airline and, in 2020, was among the top 20 largest airlines in the world. It is Canada's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada is the only international network carrier in North America to receive a Four-Star ranking according to independent U.K. research firm Skytrax. In 2020, Air Canada was named Global Traveler's Best Airline in North America for the second straight year. In January 2021, Air Canada received APEX's Diamond Status Certification for the Air Canada CleanCare+ biosafety program for managing COVID-19, the only airline in Canada to attain the highest APEX ranking. Air Canada has also committed to a net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050. For more information, please visit: aircanada.com/media, follow Air Canada on Twitter and LinkedIn, and join Air Canada on Facebook.

Internet: aircanada.com/media

Sign up for Air Canada news: aircanada.com

Media Resources:

Photos

Videos

B-Roll

Articles

SOURCE Air Canada

For further information: [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.aircanada.com/

