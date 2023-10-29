Four times weekly seasonal flights complement Air Canada's daily year-round service between Toronto and Dubai

Links two global hubs, offering customers connections from across BC, Alberta , the Western US through the Middle East , Indian subcontinent and East Africa

MONTREAL, Oct. 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Air Canada's inaugural flight departed from Vancouver on Oct. 28 and has arrived in Dubai, linking Western Canada with the Middle East.

Air Canada’s inaugural flight departed from Vancouver on Oct. 28 and has arrived in Dubai, linking Western Canada with the Middle East. (CNW Group/Air Canada)

"We are very pleased to launch Air Canada's newest international route connecting Vancouver and Dubai. Not only are both cities two of the top cosmopolitan destinations worldwide renowned for their extraordinary landmarks, rich culture, entertainment and leisure adventures, this route links two global hub airports to offer customers unparalleled travel options and conveniences beyond, whether travelling for leisure, visiting friends and family, or for business. At YVR, our flights have been built to conveniently connect to and from destinations in Alberta, BC and the western USA. In Dubai in cooperation with our codeshare and frequent flyer partner Emirates, a multitude of destinations across the Middle East, Indian subcontinent and East Africa are available," said Mark Galardo, Executive Vice President, Revenue and Network Planning, at Air Canada.

"Dubai is an exciting destination for non-stop service to YVR. While exciting in its own right, this new Dubai service will also facilitate connections between Vancouver and the region, India and North Africa," said Tamara Vrooman, President and CEO, Vancouver Airport Authority. "I would like to thank Air Canada for their continued investment in YVR as their premier transpacific hub. We are thrilled to welcome this new route and connect Western Canada with the United Arab Emirates for the benefit of our community and the economy that supports it."

"Dubai Airports is delighted to welcome the addition of Vancouver to our continuously growing list of international destinations, made possible by the introduction of Air Canada's new service. With convenient departures from Dubai International (DXB), Air Canada's new flights provide a seamless link between the Canadian West Coast and Dubai. This expansion complements Air Canada's existing daily service between DXB and Toronto, and reaffirms our commitment to bringing more guests to Dubai, as well as expand our growing global connectivity," said Rob Whitehouse, Vice President of Research at Dubai Airports.

Flight From To Day of Operation Departure Time Arrival Time Flight Begins AC78 YVR (Vancouver) DXB (Dubai) Mon, Tue, Thur, Sat 21:15 00:05 (+2 days) Oct. 28, 2023 AC79 DXB (Dubai) YVR (Vancouver) Mon, Wed, Thur, Sat 02:05 05:55 Oct. 30, 2023

Air Canada's international services

Air Canada's international onboard services showcase some of Canada's best culinary talent through Air Canada's panel of celebrated chefs, comprising award-winning, Vancouver-based chefs David Hawksworth and Vikram Vij, and renowned Montreal chefs Antonio Park and Jérôme Ferrer. Complementing the culinary journey is a selection of top wines chosen by leading Canadian sommelier, Véronique Rivest.

Customers have opportunities to collect and redeem points through Aeroplan, Canada's leading loyalty program, when travelling with Air Canada, and eligible customers have access to priority check-in, Maple Leaf Lounges, priority boarding and other benefits including Air Canada's exclusive Signature Suite at YVR.

The Vancouver and Dubai flights are operated with Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft featuring three cabins of service for customers to choose from, including Signature Class with lie-flat seats, Premium Economy and Economy Class.

Travelling internationally?

Visit Air Canada's Travel Ready Hub for the latest government entry requirements. Customers are responsible for ensuring they meet all government entry requirements, including holding the correct travel documents, visas, any required health certificates, and all other eligibility requirements for any flights they purchase. Government requirements may change with little notice.

