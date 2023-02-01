TORONTO, Feb. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - First Officer Charlene Hudy, Chair of the Master Elected Council of the Air Canada Pilots Association (ACPA), is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Natalie Wiley as Acting Chief Executive Officer, effective December 2022.

"I am thrilled to have a seasoned legal professional with an impressive career in labour relations as the new Acting CEO for ACPA," said First Officer Charlene Hudy. "Ms. Wiley brings important experience and expertise to this role at a critical time for the Association. Her leadership will support our members as we collectively navigate new challenges and opportunities."

A lawyer by profession, Ms. Wiley has been working at the Association for over 6 years, previously holding the position of Director of Labour Relations. As a 17-year member of the bar, her interest in grievance and arbitration has been honed through experience working for a number of different labour organizations, granting her a breadth and depth of knowledge in labour relations, litigation, grievance handling, collective agreement administration, and the practices and principles underlying collective bargaining. Over the course of her career, Ms. Wiley has appeared in front of a wide variety of labour and human rights tribunals, including Boards of Arbitration (rights and interest based), the Ontario Labour Relations Board, the Ontario Human Rights Tribunal, and the Canada Industrial Relations Board.

"I am honoured to serve as ACPA's Acting CEO, and I look forward to representing and advocating for our members every single day," said Ms. Wiley. "As the aviation industry continues to thrive, we have an important opportunity to secure change and positive momentum. I am committed to quickly moving forward items that are important to our pilot members."

Ms. Wiley obtained her honours B.A. in Labour Studies and History from York University and graduated from the University of Windsor Law in 2004.

The Air Canada Pilots Association (ACPA) represents over 4,500 members who fly passengers and cargo around the world on Air Canada and Air Canada rouge. ACPA is the largest single pilot association in Canada and serves a diverse and engaged membership via its headquarters near Toronto's Pearson Airport, and through regional representatives across pilot bases in Montreal, Toronto, Winnipeg and Vancouver. For more information, visit www.acpa.ca.

