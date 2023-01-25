Air Canada Named One of Canada's Best Employers by Forbes for Eighth Consecutive Year

MONTREAL, Jan. 25, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - Air Canada has been named one of Canada's Best Employers 2023 by Forbes for the eighth consecutive year, recognizing the airline's commitment to providing excellent employment opportunities for employees in Canada.

"We are honoured to be recognized as one of Canada's Best Employers 2023 by Forbes yet again, a clear signal that the workplace culture we have fostered over many years has enabled Air Canada to remain a top employer. Creating a positive work environment that supports employee fulfillment and development while at the leading edge of global aviation remains a key priority for Air Canada as it continues to implement its business strategies restoring its international network and continuing to elevate its products and services. Thanks go to our more than 36,000 dedicated employees who safely transport people globally every day," said Arielle Meloul-Wechsler, Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer and Public Affairs.

According to Forbes, the recognition as one of Canada's Best Employers 2023 is based on independent surveys of over 12,000 employees working part-time or full-time for companies employing at least 500 people in Canada. The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees that were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Employees were also asked to give their opinion on working conditions, salary, and potential for development.

The Forbes award is the most recent recognition Air Canada has received for human resources, corporate culture, and employee engagement in in the last year, which include:

One of the World's Best Employers 2022 by Forbes

One of Canada's Best Employers for Diversity 2022 by Forbes

One of Montreal Top Employers 2022 by Mediacorp (for the ninth consecutive year)

Payworks Award for Best Corporate Social Responsibility Strategy at the Canadian HR Awards 2022

People interested in taking their careers to new heights with Air Canada may find more information here. Additional information about Air Canada's people and programs is available in its Corporate Sustainability Report, Citizens of the World.

