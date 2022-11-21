Air Canada Launches Live TV Onboard Select Domestic Flights

Six Canadian national sports and news channels in English and French

MONTREAL, Nov. 21, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Air Canada today announced it has launched Live TV on select aircraft and domestic routes, becoming the only Canadian carrier to offer customers the ability to cheer on their favourite sports teams by watching global sporting events in real time or watch live national news onboard a flight. Live TV on Air Canada flights currently features six Canadian English and French channels which are available as part of the airline's complimentary and extensive inflight entertainment programming.

"We are thrilled to launch Live TV as the newest addition to our unparalleled onboard entertainment. Customers will be able to enjoy content from great Canadian channels in both English and French. Sports fans flying with us can enjoy the exhilaration of watching regular season, playoff and championship games in real time, while business news junkies will appreciate remaining connected to market trends and current events, right from their seat. As we continue elevating the customer experience, we look forward to expanding Live TV to more flights, and bring even more leading content and features in 2023," said John Moody, Senior Director - Product Design, at Air Canada.

Live TV is presently available on domestic routes from coast to coast operated with a Live TV-enabled aircraft. Currently 40 Boeing 777, Boeing 787, Airbus A330 and Airbus A220 aircraft are Live TV-enabled, and Air Canada expects 50% of domestic flights operated by mainline aircraft to offer Air Live TV by the second of quarter 2023.

Air Canada's Live TV experience is delivered through a satellite-connected, inflight entertainment solution.

Live TV programming on Air Canada flights is comprised of:

TSN, TSN 2 and RDS delivering comprehensive live sports coverage for marquee sports events including soccer, hockey, basketball, football, baseball, golf, professional motor racing, and more

CTV News Channel delivering breaking news from communities across Canada and around the world as the country's 24-hour all-news network

and around the world as the country's 24-hour all-news network LCN, Quebec's all-news station delivering news and rich programming from morning to night

all-news station delivering news and rich programming from morning to night BNN Bloomberg as Canada's definitive source for business news, delivering breaking finance updates and live market coverage

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada provides scheduled passenger service directly to 50 airports in Canada, 47 in the United States and 69 internationally. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada's Aeroplan program is Canada's premier travel loyalty program, where members can earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental rewards. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger flights and cargo-only flights with its fleet of Boeing 767-300 freighters. Air Canada has committed to a net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050.

