MONTREAL, March 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Air Canada has once again been recognized, for the 12th consecutive year, as one of Montreal's top employers for 2025 in the latest edition of the Montréal's Top Employers Awards. This award reflects the company's commitment to employees and its efforts to create a positive and inclusive work environment.

With more than 10,000 employees at its headquarters in Montreal, more than 1,100 weekly flights at its Montreal-Trudeau global hub connecting Montreal to over 110 destinations across Canada and internationally, Air Canada is a significant contributor to Montreal's economic success. Air Canada is Canada's largest private sector company offering bilingual services across Canada and is proud to offer services in both Official Languages, demonstrating true leadership among major Canadian companies in promoting bilingualism.

"It is an honour to be recognized as one of Montreal's Top Employers for the 12th consecutive year! This milestone is a moment of immense pride for all of us at Air Canada, and especially for the more than 10,000 Air Canada employees who live and work here in Montreal where our global headquarters are located," said Arielle Meloul-Wechsler, Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer and Public Affairs. "We take an entrepreneurial approach in innovating our people programs, so they remain relevant to our multi-generational workforce. One of our core focus areas is continually investing in employee health, well-being, and comprehensive training programs, and this award demonstrates our people-centric approach in building an engaging and positive work environment."

Other recognitions Air Canada has received for its people programs include:

One of Canada's Best Diversity Employers for 2025

Best Diversity Employers for 2025 One of Canada's Top Employers for Young People for 2025 for the second consecutive year

