MONTREAL, June 2, 2023 /CNW/ - With the arrival of two flights in Europe today, Air Canada has inaugurated two strategic non-stop routes from its Montreal global hub to Europe. Air Canada's non-stop, year-round service to Toulouse is the airline's fourth destination in France and marks the only year-round service between North America and southwestern France, connecting two global aerospace centres, as well as two dynamic francophone cities. Additionally, Air Canada's seasonal services from Montreal to Copenhagen complement its year-round services to the Danish capital from Toronto.

"We are very excited to have launched our long-awaited, year-round new flights between our Montreal global hub to the French-speaking world, and Toulouse! Not only are we connecting two significant business cities in the international aerospace industry, we are establishing another convenient link to France, and providing travellers from Toulouse connections to a wide variety of destinations via our Montreal hub," said Mark Galardo, Executive Vice President, Revenue and Network Planning.

"We are thrilled to inaugurate our second route from Canada to Copenhagen, offering travellers from both sides of the Atlantic more choices to visit and explore each other's countries. Via Copenhagen, a Star Alliance hub, our customers will be able to easily connect to the larger Scandinavian market. These two exciting routes are a further sign of our commitment to Montreal as an important hub in Air Canada's global network growth," concluded Mr. Galardo.

"ADM Aéroports de Montréal welcomes the addition of Copenhagen and Toulouse as Air Canada's latest routes. Service to these two destinations will bolster Montréal's flight offering and reinforce YUL's status as a major international hub for air traffic," ADM CEO Philippe Rainville said. "Both of these cities are important destinations. Copenhagen is a significant gateway to Nordic countries and is home to the beautiful architectural landmarks of the Danish capital for visitors to enjoy. The addition of Toulouse, world capital of aeronautics, will undoubtedly strengthen commercial relationships. This comes as fantastic news for our own aeronautics industry operating out of the YMX International Aerocity of Mirabel, a true beacon of knowledge and expertise for the province of Québec."

Flights to Toulouse are operated on an Airbus A330 aircraft featuring three classes of service, one of which was recently outfitted with special diagnostics sensors in partnership with In-Service Aircraft for a Global Observing System (IAGOS), an international non-profit organization that utilizes commercial aircraft as a global observation platform of climate change and air quality.

Toulouse is home to one of the main scientific laboratories behind IAGOS, the Laboratoire d'Aérologie, CNRS, and one of the partners of IAGOS, Météo France, is also located in the French city.

Flight From Departs To Arrives Aircraft Begins Operates Season AC878 Montreal 19:30 Toulouse 08:45+1 A330-300 Jun. 1 Mon, Wed, Thu, Sat, Sun Year-round AC879 Toulouse 13:15 Montreal 15:20 A330-300 Jun. 2 Mon, Tue, Thu, Fri, Sun Year-round

Flight From Departs To Arrives Aircraft Begins Operates Season AC826 Montreal 17:55 Copenhagen 06:45+1 B787 Dreamliner Jun. 1 Wed, Thu, Fri, Sat, Sun Summer AC827 Copenhagen 13:15 Montreal 15:00 B787 Dreamliner Jun. 2 Mon, Thu, Fri, Sat, Sun Summer

Air Canada's international services onboard widebody aircraft offer a choice of three cabins: Air Canada Signature Class featuring lie-flat individual pods, Premium Economy featuring larger seats with additional leg room and premium services, and Economy featuring complimentary Chef-inspired and designed meals, wines, and beverages. All cabins have award-winning inflight entertainment screens at every seat with hours of complimentary onboard entertainment and the opportunity to purchase wi-fi connectivity. Additionally, for all Air Canada Aeroplan members there is free texting onboard wi-fi-equipped aircraft.

Air Canada has 27 Maple Leaf Lounges located in North America and worldwide for eligible customers.

Air Canada's onboard services on international flights showcase some of the best cuisine Canadian culinary talent has to offer with Air Canada's panel of celebrity chefs, including renowned Montreal chefs Antonio Park and Jérôme Ferrer and award-winning, Vancouver-based chefs David Hawksworth and Vikram Vij. Complementing the culinary journey is a selection of top wines chosen by leading Canadian sommelier, Véronique Rivest.

All customers have the opportunity to collect and redeem points with Aeroplan, Canada's leading loyalty program, when travelling with Air Canada, and eligible customers have access to priority check-in, Maple Leaf Lounges, priority boarding and other benefits.

