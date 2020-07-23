Maple Leaf Lounge at Toronto Pearson, D gates welcomes eligible customers beginning July 24

Maple Leaf Lounges in Montreal , Vancouver planned to re-open by Labour Day

Attention Editors: Video describing new Maple Leaf Lounge experience and biosafety measures is available here https://vimeo.com/439110060.

MONTREAL, July 23, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Air Canada today announced the gradual re-opening of its Maple Leaf Lounges, featuring new biosafety protocols for the well-being of customers and employees. The Maple Leaf Lounge at Toronto Pearson, D gates re-opens on July 24 to eligible customers travelling on a domestic or international flight, with the Maple Leaf Lounges located in the domestic departure areas at airports in Montreal and Vancouver set to re-open in the coming weeks.

"We are pleased to welcome eligible customers again to one of our Maple Leaf Lounges at our primary Toronto Pearson hub. The Maple Leaf Lounge experience has been completely re-thought with a range of industry-leading biosafety measures in place for the safety of customers and employees alike. We are introducing electrostatic spraying in our Lounges as part of our significantly enhanced cleaning procedures for additional peace of mind, and launching new touchless processes, such as the ability to order pre-packaged food directly to your seat from your smartphone. When the Air Canada Café reopens later this year, customers will also benefit from touchless self-entry, a process which we are looking to implement at other lounges. We will progressively re-open other Maple Leaf Lounges throughout our network starting with Montreal Trudeau Airport and Vancouver International Airport by early fall in time for the expected resumption of more business travel," said Andrew Yiu, Vice President, Product, at Air Canada.

Air Canada's Maple Leaf Lounge experience incorporates several multi-layered biosafety measures to enhance health and safety. Highlights include: mandatory face coverings for customers and employees, plexiglass partitions at welcome desks, food and refreshments pre-packaged to-go and a modified assisted beverage service. As well, to better safeguard customers, attendants will continuously clean lounge seating and restrooms, and enhanced cleaning measures include using electrostatic units and medical grade disinfectants. The new lounge services will also offer several touchless features, including presentation of all reading materials in digital format through PressReader.

Additional details about Air Canada's updated Maple Leaf Lounge services are here aircanada.com/serviceoffering.

Air Canada is continuing to evaluate and assess additional touchless and new biosafety initiatives to further advance safe and secure travel experiences.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest domestic and international airline. Canada's flag carrier is among the 20 largest airlines in the world and in 2019 served over 51 million customers. Air Canada is a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada is the only international network carrier in North America to receive a Four-Star ranking according to independent U.K. research firm Skytrax, which also named Air Canada the 2019 Best Airline in North America. For more information, please visit: aircanada.com/media, follow @AirCanada on Twitter and join Air Canada on Facebook.

Internet: aircanada.com/media

Sign up for Air Canada news: aircanada.com

Media Resources:

Photos

Videos

Articles

SOURCE Air Canada

For further information: [email protected]

Related Links

www.aircanada.com

