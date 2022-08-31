2021 report details progress on environmental, community and employee initiatives

MONTREAL, Aug. 31, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Air Canada has released the 2021 edition of Citizens of the World, describing how the carrier has advanced a range of sustainability programs despite the impact of COVID-19 on the global airline industry. The document, Air Canada's annual corporate sustainability report, details the airline's progress in such areas as safety, wellness, the environment, and employee and community engagement.

Air Canada Highlights ESG Achievements and Advancements with its Citizens of the World Corporate Sustainability Report (CNW Group/Air Canada)

"Although COVID-19 has had an unprecedented impact on airlines globally, I am proud that Air Canada has kept moving forward on its ESG initiatives and remains focused on its long-term sustainability goals. This has included keeping our customers and employees safe, reducing our environmental footprint, and contributing to the well-being of the communities we serve, notably through the Air Canada Foundation," said Michael Rousseau, President and Chief Executive Officer of Air Canada. "We know that the effects of the pandemic are transitory, but to address sustainability risks and opportunities and help create a more sustainable aviation industry requires a long-term commitment and strategy. Citizens of the World is one way we are demonstrating our determination by reporting on our progress."

Citizens of the World, Air Canada's 2021 Corporate Sustainability Report, is available at www.aircanada.com. It details how the airline integrates environmental and social factors into its daily operations through three sustainability pillars: Our Business, Our People and Our Planet. To ensure transparency, integrity and accountability, an independent third party was retained for a limited assurance engagement on select performance indicators. Highlights of this year's report include:

In 2021, Air Canada released its new Climate Action Plan, which includes ambitious milestones to achieve its long-term goal of net-zero emissions by 2050.





Air Canada launched the Leave Less Travel Program, offering corporate customers the opportunity to reduce their carbon footprint related to business travel.





The recall of over 10,000 employees and the hiring of new recruits to Air Canada's operations groups in 2021, and the associated training programs to support the employees' return, growth and development in their role, including in safety matters.





To underscore its commitment to customer and employee safety, it operated through the year under a comprehensive program, Air Canada CleanCare+, to apply industry-leading biosafety measures at each stage of the journey.





In 2021, the Air Canada Foundation raised more than $1 million and dispersed close to $600,000 to support close to 160 charities.





and dispersed close to to support close to 160 charities. Air Canada celebrated the 15-year anniversary of the Aeroplan member donation program. In 2021, close to 65 million points were donated by Aeroplan and its Members through the Aeroplan Member Donation Program.

Air Canada closely monitors developments in ESG reporting. In 2022, Air Canada also issued its first report aligned with the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), also available at www.aircanada.com.

