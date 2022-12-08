New double-daily Toronto and daily Montreal services to JFK begin in March, cements leadership serving all three New York airports

New four-times weekly Toronto - Sacramento starting in June

Services restored on 11 U.S. routes beginning May 1 , including Montreal - Nashville , Calgary - Los Angeles , Vancouver - Austin

Increased frequency on more than a dozen other trans-border routes for Summer 2023

MONTREAL, Dec. 8, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Air Canada today announced three new U.S. routes, including service from Toronto and Montreal to New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport, and Toronto to Sacramento as part of its trans-border summer schedule. For summer 2023, Air Canada will also restore 11 suspended trans-border services and increase frequencies on 12 popular routes to the U.S. in rebuilding its global network following the pandemic.

"Air Canada is very pleased to offer customers the most choice of any carrier flying to the U.S. for Summer 2023, where we will operate more than 400 daily flights on 95 routes to 47 destinations. We are getting an early start with new routes to JFK from both Toronto and Montreal beginning March 26, and Toronto-Sacramento in June. As well, we will restore previously suspended routes and increase frequencies on existing routes as we rebuild our transborder schedule," said Mark Galardo, Senior Vice President of Network Planning and Revenue Management at Air Canada.

"Our U.S. summer schedule, which will complement our recently announced Canadian and international summer schedules, is designed to maximize connectivity within our network and offer the most seats on the most flights to the most destinations. Strengthened by our Transborder Joint Business Agreement with United Airlines, our schedule will also be attractive for sixth freedom global travellers flying internationally and strengthen our hub airports with more connection traffic."

New U.S. Services

Air Canada is further cementing its leadership as the largest international carrier serving the New York market, offering more than 3,500 seats on 39 daily flights from six Canadian cities (Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, Halifax) into New York City's three major airports (JFK, Newark, LaGuardia).

New services to New York's JFK will begin March 26, with double daily service from Toronto and daily service from Montreal. Flights will be operated by Air Canada Jazz using an Embraer E175 aircraft with 76 seats in a Business and Economy Class configuration.

Flight Departs Arrives Frequency AC8899 New York JFK 12:45 Montreal 14:20 Daily AC8898 Montreal 18:25 New York JFK 20:00 Daily AC8553 New York JFK 10:00 Toronto 11:45 Daily AC8554 Toronto 11:00 New York JFK 12:36 Daily AC8555 New York JFK 13:25 Toronto 15:10 Daily AC8556 Toronto 20:30 New York JFK 22:06 Daily

New service between Toronto and Sacramento will begin June 1, 2023. Flights will be operated year-round, four-days-a-week, by Air Canada using an Airbus A220-300 aircraft with 137 seats in a Business Class and Economy Class configuration.

Flight Departs Arrives Days of Week AC759 Toronto 18:30 Sacramento 20:55 Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday AC758 Sacramento 09:25 Toronto 17:15 Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday

In addition to the new Toronto-Sacramento service beginning in June, Air Canada's Halifax-Newark daily service starting December 16, 2022, its Montreal-Tampa three-times-weekly service, its Vancouver-Miami three-times-weekly service starting December 17, 2022, and its new Vancouver-Houston daily service starting December 16, 2022 will continue in the summer as year-round operations.

Transborder Flight Resumptions

Route Start Date Frequency Vancouver-Austin May 1, 2023 Three times weekly Montreal-Nashville May 1, 2023 Three times weekly Calgary-Los Angeles May 1, 2023 Daily Toronto-Milwaukee May 1, 2023 Daily Montreal-Philadelphia May 1, 2023 Two times daily Montreal-Pittsburgh May 1, 2023 Daily Vancouver-Anchorage May 1, 2023 Daily Montreal-Seattle May 15, 2023 Daily Toronto-Hartford June 1, 2023 Two times daily Toronto-Salt Lake City June 1, 2023 Three times weekly Toronto-Kansas City June 17, 2023 Daily Toronto-Portland June 17, 2023 Daily Vancouver-Boston June 17, 2023 Daily

Frequency Increases (transborder to the U.S)

Route Frequency (Summer 2023 versus Summer 2022) Vancouver-Seattle Increases to six times daily from five daily Vancouver-San Francisco Increases to five times daily from four daily Toronto-San Francisco Increases to five times daily from three daily Vancouver-San Diego Increases to three times daily from twice daily Vancouver-Newark Increases to two times daily from once daily Toronto-San Diego Increases to two times daily from once daily Toronto-Seattle Increases to two times daily from once daily Toronto-Minneapolis Increases to four times daily from three daily Toronto-Philadelphia Increases to four times daily from three daily Toronto-Pittsburgh Increases to four times daily from three daily Toronto-Washington (Reagan) Increases to four times daily from twice daily Toronto-Indianapolis Increases to three times daily from twice daily Toronto-Baltimore Increases to three times daily from twice daily Montreal-San Diego Increases to daily from three times weekly

All Air Canada flights provide for Aeroplan accumulation and redemption and, where available, for eligible customers and Aeroplan members, priority check-in, Maple Leaf Lounge access, priority boarding and other benefits.

On October 13, 2022, Air Canada released its international summer schedule, including new European services, and on December 6, 2022, Air Canada released its Canadian domestic summer schedule, including a new Montreal-Fort McMurray service and restored routes and increased frequencies.

Travelling internationally?

Visit Air Canada's Travel Ready Hub for the latest government entry requirements. Customers are responsible for ensuring they meet all government entry requirements, including holding the correct travel documents, visas, any required health certificates, and all other eligibility requirements for any flights they purchase. Government requirements may change with little notice.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada provides scheduled passenger service directly to 51 airports in Canada, 51 in the United States and 88 internationally. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada's Aeroplan program is Canada's premier travel loyalty program, where members can earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental rewards. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger flights and cargo-only flights with its fleet of Boeing 767-300 freighters. Air Canada has committed to a net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050.

