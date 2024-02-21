Multimodal pilot project with The Landline Company to link Hamilton and Region of Waterloo airports to Toronto Pearson

MONTREAL, Feb. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Air Canada today announced that it has partnered with The Landline Company to connect airports in Hamilton and Waterloo Region with the airline's Toronto Pearson global hub. Customers will be able to book a single itinerary combining a luxury motorcoach service with Air Canada flights for a seamless, convenient and more sustainable journey. Now available for booking, the multimodal service will begin operating as a pilot project from John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport and the Region of Waterloo International Airport in May 2024, with the potential to make it available elsewhere in Canada in the future.

"Air Canada is focused on improving regional services and through this innovative partnership with The Landline Company, we are connecting communities and extending our network by offering customers a convenient, stress-free multimodal option," said Alexandre Lefevre, Vice President Network Planning, North America, and Scheduling, at Air Canada. "Customers travelling between airports on Landline's premium motorcoaches will enjoy the same benefits as those making air-only connections, including the convenience of a single itinerary, through-checked baggage when departing Hamilton or Region of Waterloo, disruption protection and Aeroplan earning opportunities. We will look to further expand our regional network in Canada through our Landline partnership, as it also advances our sustainability programs by potentially removing tens of thousands of vehicles from the road each year."

"We are proud to partner with Air Canada to provide seamless connections to their world class Toronto gateway. Every day, thousands of customers face a stressful, time consuming journey from Hamilton and Waterloo Region to Toronto Pearson airport," said Nick Johnson, Vice President, Commercial for Landline, which is based in Colorado. "Customers will love letting Landline and Air Canada do the driving for them, enjoying a connected experience while relaxing on one of our luxury motorcoaches."

How it works

Landline will operate six, non-stop round trips daily to Toronto Pearson from each of the Hamilton and Region of Waterloo airports in southern Ontario. Air Canada customers beginning their journey at Hamilton or Region of Waterloo airports will check in as normal for their flight and obtain boarding passes for all segments of their trip. At a designated departure point at the local airport, they will board a luxury, Air Canada-branded motorcoach and their checked baggage will be loaded. Upon arrival at Toronto Pearson, customers will proceed directly through security screening, while checked bags will be automatically transferred to the onward connecting flight.

In the event of coach or flight delays, customers travelling on Landline will be automatically offered the same protections as customers travelling on air-only itineraries. Members of Air Canada's Aeroplan program will earn points for both ground and air segments, as on any normal connecting flight itinerary. For more information see www.aircanada.com/landline

Premium motorcoaches

The motorcoaches used by Landline for Air Canada are made in Canada by Prevost, a manufacturer of touring coaches based in Sainte-Claire, Quebec. Each Landline motorcoach provides a premium experience, with 36 spacious, leather seats in a two-by-one configuration. The coaches are equipped with free WiFi, power and a table tray available at each seat, generous overhead storage for carry-on baggage, and an onboard lavatory. Announcements will be made in both Official Languages and the coaches are fully accessible, including a power lift for customers requiring mobility aids.

"We're very excited about this partnership between Air Canada and our customer Landline, and proud to be able to offer them the comfort and quality that Prevost is known for. These new coach routes will enable them to serve their passengers by providing safe transportation adapted to their needs. For us, this new partnership ensures a solution that meets the current and future needs of the airline industry by giving them the opportunity to connect more of their regional customers to their major hubs," said François Tremblay, president of Prevost and Volvo Group Canada.

Air Canada Regional Services

Air Canada operates to 40 communities across Canada, including in partnership with regional carriers Jazz Aviation LP and PAL Airlines. Through its innovative new partnership with Landline, Air Canada is extending its regional network to conveniently connect local airports directly to its global network. There is potential to further expand the partnership with Landline to connect with other regional airports in Canada at a future date.

"We are excited to partner with Air Canada and The Landline Company to deliver this innovative, convenient, hassle-free travel option to passengers travelling from Hamilton International Airport," said Cole Horncastle, Executive Managing Director of John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport. "Being able to connect into Air Canada's global network via a luxury motorcoach service opens up access to dozens of exciting new destinations while providing the consistent customer experience our passengers know and trust."

"This innovative service by Air Canada and Landline opens up a world of opportunities, allowing our Waterloo Region community to easily access a wider array of destinations and meaningful experiences both within Canada and internationally. We look forward to welcoming both new and returning travelers to YKF through this exciting partnership," said Karen Redman, Chair of the Region of Waterloo.

