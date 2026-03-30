MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 30, 2026 /CNW/ - On March 12, 2026, Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Federal Policing – Central Region arrested and charged an Air Canada employee in connection with an attempted export of approximately 66 kilograms of cannabis from Toronto Pearson International Airport (TPIA).

On February 19, 2026, RCMP officers were called to assist after the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) located approximately 33 kilograms of cannabis in each checked bag of two German citizens scheduled to depart on a commercial flight to Germany. Both passengers were traveling separately and were not known to each other.

RCMP officers arrested both individuals; however, each denied ownership of the luggage. The subsequent RCMP investigation determined that the suitcases were identical and that neither passenger had checked them in. Investigators found that an Air Canada employee working in the baggage room, had placed luggage tags bearing the unsuspecting passengers' names onto the suitcases that contained the cannabis. Both passengers cooperated fully with police and were released without charges.

On March 12, 2026, members of the RCMP Border Integrity unit arrested and charged Air Canada employee Atasha Weathley (32 years of Mississauga), with the following offences:

Possession for the purpose of export, contrary to section 11(2) of the Cannabis Act

Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, contrary to section 465(1)(c) of the Criminal Code

Atasha Weathley was held for bail and released with conditions. Her next court date is April 10, 2026, at Brampton (A. Grenville and William Davis) Courthouse.

"This investigation demonstrates the commitment of the RCMP and CBSA to protecting the integrity of Canada's cross–border air transportation system. Individuals who attempt to exploit their position of trust within the aviation industry to facilitate illegal activity will be held accountable. We will continue to work closely with law enforcement and industry partners to prevent, detect, and disrupt criminal activity at our borders."

- Superintendent Dale Foote, OIC Border Integrity, Federal Policing – Central Region

Report Suspicious Activity

If you have information related to smuggling, drug importation, trafficking, or possession - or wish to report other criminal activity - please contact:

RCMP in Ontario: 1-800-387-0020

CBSA Border Watch Line (confidential): 1-888-502-9060

Crime Stoppers (anonymous): 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)

X: @RCMPONT

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Website: RCMP in Ontario

SOURCE Royal Canadian Mounted Police - Central Region

Contact information: RCMP Federal Policing - Central Region (Ontario), Communications & Media Relations, Email: [email protected]