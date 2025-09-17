Fast, Free Wi-Fi sponsored by Bell on flights from Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport to Montréal and Ottawa begins in October, an industry first

New ergonomic seating installed by mid-2026

Redesigned cabin interiors featuring new tones and refined textures, evocative of Canada and its diverse regions

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Air Canada announced today the beginning of a major upgrade program for its regional fleet, providing customers a heightened level of comfort and convenience. Under the initiative, 25 De Havilland Dash 8-400 aircraft operated for Air Canada Express by Jazz Aviation LP (Jazz) will undergo a full cabin redesign to install new seating, new interiors and, on select aircraft initially, flying from Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, onboard Fast, Free Wi-Fi in an industry first for this aircraft type.

"Air Canada Express is at the heart of how we serve Canadian communities. It brings people together, whether connecting families across the country, or linking businesses to the world through our global network. This innovative project is an industry-first, and it reflects the pride we take in serving customers with care and class. By bringing many of the design details and comforts of our largest jets to the Canadian-made Dash 8-400, even our shortest flights can feel special," said Mark Nasr, Executive Vice President & Chief Operations Officer at Air Canada.

"We're pleased to partner with Air Canada on these exciting upgrades to our Dash 8-400 fleet," said Doug Clarke, President of Jazz – Air Canada's largest regional partner and operator of Air Canada Express service to Toronto City (YTZ) and over 70 other destinations across Canada and the U.S. "This investment in innovative seating, refreshed cabin interiors, and industry-leading onboard Wi-Fi reflects our shared commitment to safety, operational excellence, and delivering exceptional customer service."

Refined experience

Air Canada's refurbishment of the Canadian made, Jazz Dash 8-400 fleet will occur in phases through 2026. The major elements of the program include:

Inflight Wi-Fi at Billy Bishop

Beginning in October, Air Canada will be the first airline to offer Fast, Free Wi-Fi to Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport travellers. The industry-leading service providing high-quality Internet means customers will now have gate-to-gate connectivity so they can enjoy non-stop productivity while travelling between the city airport and Montréal or Ottawa, the country's most heavily used corridors for business travel.

It is the first time Wi-Fi has been made available on a De Havilland Dash 8-400 aircraft type anywhere in the world. The introduction of fast, free Wi-Fi complements the other amenities Air Canada customers flying from Billy Bishop now enjoy, including frequent departures, complimentary premium snacks, beer and wine, and exclusive access for eligible customers to the Aspire Air Canada Café.1 The installation of Wi-Fi on the balance of the Dash 8-400 fleet is being determined, and the airline has already fitted 97 per cent of its mainline Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge aircraft with next-generation connectivity systems for Wi-Fi sponsored by Bell. It is tracking to complete this fleet-wide transformation in 2026.

New Seating

Twenty-five Air Canada Express Dash 8-400 operated by Jazz will be equipped with next generation, well-padded, ergonomic seats from Expliseat. The seats will feature new branding and design language expressed through the seat's dress cover. All seats will include a seatback multi-use device holder for tablets and phones, as well as a table tray. The installation of the new seating has an expected completion date for the program in mid-2026. Each aircraft will have 78 seats, and pitch will be unchanged.

Cabin Interior Redesign

The cabins of these same 25 Dash 8-400s will be upgraded to a new standard reflective of Air Canada's mainline aircraft interiors. The design incorporates colours, textures and tones of those found in nature in Canada, reinforcing Air Canada's pride in being the nation's flag carrier.

Air Canada Express

Air Canada enhances its domestic and transborder network through commercial agreements with regional carriers, including a capacity purchase agreement with Jazz Aviation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Chorus Aviation Inc., operating flights on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand. Regional flying forms an integral part of the airline's strategy and commitment to Canadians, connecting local communities across Canada and supporting the growth of its international network by providing valuable feed to Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge routes.

1 The Aspire Air Canada Café at Toronto Billy Bishop Airport is available to Air Canada customers with Aeroplan 50K, 75K, or Super Elite Status, Star Alliance Gold status, or anyone with an Aeroplan premium co-branded credit card.

