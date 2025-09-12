Air Canada's onboard Wi-Fi also named Best Inflight Connectivity

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Air Canada is proud to have received, for the sixth consecutive year, a Five Star Global Airline Award at the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) 2026 Awards, which were presented last night. Air Canada's onboard Wi-Fi sponsored by Bell, which is complimentary for Aeroplan Members, was ranked as the Best Inflight Connectivity. The awards are based on votes from over 1 million customers.

Air Canada is proud to have received, for the sixth consecutive year, a Five Star Global Airline Award at the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) 2026 Awards. (CNW Group/Air Canada)

"On behalf of Air Canada's 40,000 global employees, I thank APEX for confirming our status as a leading global carrier by conferring this award and our customers for their demonstrated loyalty in choosing to fly with us. And I am also pleased to see our investments to become an industry leader in inflight connectivity recognized with an award for Best Inflight Connectivity, which is complimentary for our Aeroplan Members. We remain committed to delivering the best possible experience every time a customer uses our website or digital app, or are seated onboard our aircraft. We have some exciting developments coming very soon that I am confident our customers will greatly appreciate. Thank you for your confidence in Air Canada," said Michael Rousseau, President and Chief Executive Officer of Air Canada.

The APEX Five Star and Four Star Airline Awards stand as the only global awards entirely based on neutral, third-party passenger feedback and insights gathered through APEX's partnership with TripIt from Concur, the world's most used travel-organizing app. For the 2026 Awards, over one million PNR verified flights have been rated by passengers spanning over 600 airlines from around the world using a five-star scale. The APEX Five Star and APEX Four Star Airline Awards are independently certified by a professional external auditing company.

Air Canada's 2026 APEX Five Star Award is the latest in a series of awards received by Air Canada for its industry-leading products and services this year, which include:

Best Airline in North America in 2025 (Skytrax)

in 2025 (Skytrax) 2025 Skytrax World's Best Business Class Lounge Dining for the second straight year for the Toronto Signature Suite

2025 Skytrax Best Cabin Crew in Canada and North America .

and . 2025 Skytrax Best Low-Cost Airline for its Rouge subsidiary

2025 Skytrax Most Family Friendly Airline in North America

2025 Skytrax Best Premium Economy Class Onboard Catering in North America

2025 Skytrax Best Business Class Onboard Catering in North America

2025 Skytrax Best Business Class Lounge in North America .

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada's Aeroplan program is Canada's premier travel loyalty program, where members can earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental partners. Through Air Canada Vacations, it offers more travel choices than any other Canadian tour operator to hundreds of destinations worldwide, with a wide selection of hotels, flights, cruises, day tours, and car rentals. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada's climate-related ambition includes a long-term aspirational goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. For additional information, please see Air Canada's TCFD disclosure. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX in Canada and the OTCQX in the US.

Internet: aircanada.com/media

Read our annual report Here

Sign up for Air Canada news: aircanada.com

Media Resources:

Photos

Videos

B-Roll

Articles

SOURCE Air Canada

Contacts: [email protected]