Continuing collaboration with one of the world's most recognized brand marks airline's latest investment in its award-winning customer experience

Builds on airline's previous Disney collaborations including the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida themed inflight safety video and Disney-Pixar's Turning Red special livery

Select episodes of Disney+ Original series including Star Wars spin-off "Obi- Wan Kenobi " and Marvel Studios' "Loki" Season 1 available on all IFE-enabled aircraft

MONTREAL, Nov. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Air Canada today became the first airline globally to bring Disney+ Originals to the skies through its in-flight entertainment (IFE) system. The airline's latest collaboration with Disney, an internationally recognized brand, offers customers even more opportunities to enjoy original programming for all ages while onboard. It also marks Air Canada's most recent investment in its family-focused travel experience, adding critically-acclaimed and exclusive Disney+ Originals such as the first three episodes of Loki Season 1 and Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Air Canada today became the first airline globally to bring Disney+ Originals to the skies through its in-flight entertainment (IFE) system. (CNW Group/Air Canada)

"We are thrilled to bring Disney+ Original series and films to our inflight entertainment, further solidifying our expansive range of leading content. Families with kids and enthusiasts alike will enjoy watching familiar favourites and exciting new Originals from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and more. Taking in a Disney+ Original is a great way for our global customers to start or end their journey with us," said John Moody, Managing Director, Product Design at Air Canada.

Beginning this month, customers will be able to enjoy a selection of episodes from beloved Disney+ Original series that include Limitless with Chris Hemsworth, Cars on the Road and Zootopia+, as well as Original movies such as Disenchanted and Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers. Recent other family-focused Air Canada collaborations with Disney have included the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida themed in-flight safety video launched for the summer travel period, a special Walt Disney World Resort in Florida themed children's room at Toronto Pearson's Transborder Maple Leaf Lounge, and a special aircraft livery celebrating the launch of Disney and Pixar's acclaimed movie Turning Red, with more to come.

This year, Air Canada was named by Skytrax as the world's most family friendly airline at the 2023 Skytrax World Airline Awards, Best Family-Friendly Airline in North America for the fifth consecutive year and Best Family-Friendly International Airline for the fourth consecutive year at the Wherever Awards.

Air Canada was also recognized by Global Traveler as Best Airline for Onboard Entertainment for the fifth consecutive year, and by the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) with the Passenger Choice Award for Best Entertainment in North America, earlier this year. With 420+ movies, 1,000+ TV episodes, 130+ music albums, podcasts and more, customers can enjoy the best programming from boarding to landing. All content onboard Air Canada's inflight entertainment equipped aircraft is complimentary for all customers.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada's Aeroplan program is Canada's premier travel loyalty program, where members can earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental rewards. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada aims to achieve an ambitious net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX in Canada and the OTCQX in the US.

ABOUT DISNEY+

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, along with The Simpsons and much more. In Canada, it also includes the general entertainment content brand, Star. The flagship direct-to-consumer streaming service from Disney, Disney+ offers an ever-growing collection of exclusive originals, including feature-length films, documentaries, live-action and animated series, and short-form content. With unprecedented access to Disney's long history of incredible film and television entertainment, Disney+ is also the exclusive streaming home for the newest releases from The Walt Disney Studios. For more, visit disneyplus.com , or find the Disney+ app on most mobile and connected TV devices.

