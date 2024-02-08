Open to women and visible minorities, one recipient per school will receive $1,500 towards their education

Strengthens airline's commitment to supporting access for under-represented students in this highly desirable career

MONTREAL, Feb. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Air Canada today has announced an agreement with seven colleges across the country to provide financial assistance to students who self-identify as women or visible minorities who are pursuing studies as Aircraft Maintenance Engineers (AMEs). This new scholarship strengthens Air Canada's commitment to supporting access for under-represented students in this highly desirable career path.

One student from each school will receive a $1,500 scholarship to assist with the cost of their education to become AMEs. (CNW Group/Air Canada)

One student from each school will receive a $1,500 scholarship to assist with the cost of their education to become AMEs. Students who are awarded a scholarship will be offered an opportunity for a work placement at Air Canada Maintenance. The initial agreement with the schools is for three years.

"Air Canada is committed to fostering the next generation of AMEs and we are proud to collaborate with these schools from across Canada. This scholarship is in addition to other programs we have in place, such as workplace integrated learning, and will help traditionally under-represented students move forward with their education in this exciting, professional STEM field," said Joshua Vanderveen, Vice President of Maintenance at Air Canada. "Today's AMEs are highly skilled people who require technical expertise, critical thinking skills, effective, collaborative problem-solving abilities in working with some of the most complex and advanced commercial aircraft. Through initiatives like this, Air Canada is working to help the Canadian aviation industry continue developing skilled AMEs to support commercial flights."

The scholarships will be provided to students enrolled in the AME programs at the British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT), École Nationale d'Aérotechnique, Centennial College, Fanshawe College, Canadore College, Mohawk College and Northern Lights College. The first scholarships will be awarded later in 2024.

