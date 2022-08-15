Top 10 to be revealed at a celebration in Toronto on November 1 and in November issue of Air Canada enRoute Magazine

MONTREAL, Aug. 15, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Air Canada is proud to present the 30 nominees for Canada's Best New Restaurants. Since 2002, Air Canada enRoute has celebrated through this program the country's best new restaurants, chefs, teams and emerging talent—and this year, the Top 10 list is back! The highly anticipated longlist is out today on CanadasBestNewRestaurants.com.

Air Canada Announces Longlist for Canada’s Best New Restaurants 2022. (CNW Group/Air Canada)

Canada's Best New Restaurants celebrates its 21st year, making it the longest-running national culinary talent search and the only cross-country restaurant ranking to use a single, anonymous reviewer who sets out to sample the year's best new restaurants. Based on the recommendations of our national panel of food experts, Air Canada sent one undercover writer on a month-long culinary marathon in search of the top 30 most notable openings across the country, all of which are now contenders for the coveted Top 10 list.

The 2022 Canada's Best New Restaurants longlist spans 15 cities across eight provinces. From a four-seat Sichuan noodle counter at a Chinese grocery store in Montreal to a steakhouse reimagined in a panoramic lounge 40 floors above Calgary, this year's list features 30 restaurants in a range of formats, including a permanent pop-up, an art gallery-housed takeout spot, and pandemic-delayed visions that finally came to fruition.

"Air Canada applauds and congratulates the work of the chefs and restaurateurs who undertook the incredible journey of opening up a restaurant over the past year, which is already a feat during the best of times," says Andy Shibata, Vice President, Brand, Air Canada. "We are committed to sharing their stories and how they also successfully embraced new ways to explore cultural identity and made strides to advance sustainability and workplace equity."

The 2022 nominees for Canada's Best New Restaurants are:

Alentours, Québec City; Bar Susu, Vancouver; Le Clan, Québec; Delara, Vancouver; Drift, Halifax; Elephant, Vancouver; Fonda Balam, Toronto; Fox & Monocle, North Saanich; Fu's Repair Shop, Edmonton; Gia Vin & Grill, Montréal; Hayloft Steak + Fish, Edmonton; Hearts Tavern & Bar, Kimberley; J'ai Feng, Montréal; Jeju, Tofino; Major Tom, Calgary; Mastard, Montréal; Mimi Chinese, Toronto; Mokili, Montréal; Một Tô, Calgary; Namjim at Bannerman Brewing Co., St. John's; Nola, Winnipeg; Osteria Giulia, Toronto; Parcelles, Austin; Pei Pei Chei Ow, Edmonton; Perch, Ottawa; Pichai, Montréal; Pop Wine Bar, Saskatoon; Prime Seafood Palace, Toronto; Restaurant 20 Victoria, Toronto; Roy's Korean Kitchen, Calgary

Canada's Best New Restaurants 2022 highlights the top restaurants that have opened across the country between late spring 2021 and May 31, 2022 and deliver exceptional experiences through the quality of their food, level of service and commitment to culinary creativity.

The annual Top 10 ranking will be unveiled at a celebration in Toronto on November 1, 2022. The winners will also be showcased on CanadasBestNewRestaurants.com and in the November issue of Air Canada enRoute magazine.

A special thank you to Canada's Best New Restaurants sponsors Diageo (gold) and American Express (silver).

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network celebrating its 25thanniversary in 2022. Air Canada provides scheduled passenger service directly to 51 airports in Canada, 51 in the United States and 86 internationally. It is the only international network carrier in North America to receive a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax, which in 2021 gave Air Canada awards for the Best Airline Staff in North America, Best Airline Staff in Canada, Best Business Class Lounge in North America, and an excellence award for managing COVID-19. Through its leading travel loyalty Aeroplan program, Air Canada offers the ability to earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental rewards. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger flights and cargo-only flights with its fleet of Boeing 767-300 freighters. Air Canada has committed to a net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050.

About Air Canada enRoute

Air Canada enRoute is Air Canada's award-winning travel media brand published by Spafax. An inspirational authority for the global traveller, it reaches passengers at every step of their journey through its multimedia portfolio: including print, digital channels (enroute.aircanada.com) and many prestigious programs and events. The Air Canada enRoute Canada's Best New Restaurants print magazine will be distributed nationally through Globe and Mail home subscriptions and by direct mail to Aeroplan Super Elite and Million Miler members in November. Follow on Twitter and Instagram: @enroutemag, #AirCanadaTop10.

Internet: aircanada.com/media

Sign up for Air Canada news: aircanada.com

Media Resources:

Photos

Videos

B-Roll

Articles

SOURCE Air Canada

For further information: Contacts: [email protected]