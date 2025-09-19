New Fredericton to Ottawa , and Moncton to Ottawa daily flights

New Fort McMurray to Vancouver flights, three times weekly

More Sudbury to Toronto flights, increasing from two to three flights daily

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Air Canada today announced changes to its regional network that include new flights connecting Ottawa to both Fredericton and Moncton beginning Dec. 15, 2025, and non-stop flights from Vancouver to Fort McMurray starting Dec. 2, 2025. The airline is also increasing flights from Toronto to Sudbury as of Feb. 1, 2026. All flights will be operated with Air Canada Express Q400 aircraft. Flights are now available for purchase at aircanada.com, through Air Canada Contact Centres, and via travel agents.

Air Canada today announced changes to its regional network that include new flights connecting Ottawa to both Fredericton and Moncton beginning Dec. 15, 2025, and non-stop flights from Vancouver to Fort McMurray starting Dec. 2, 2025. (CNW Group/Air Canada)

"Air Canada is diversifying its domestic regional network this fall to capitalize on travel demand in growing markets. Our newest Ottawa routes will connect the National Capital Region to two expanding areas in New Brunswick – its capital city, Fredericton, and Moncton, the province's largest urban and fastest growing area. We have strategically designed these New Brunswick flights to connect in Ottawa to and from our domestic and sun network for additional travel choices," said Mark Galardo, Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer, and President, Cargo at Air Canada.

"The addition of non-stop flights from Fort McMurray to Vancouver, and more flights from Sudbury to Toronto will link these airports directly to our Vancouver and Toronto hubs, bringing corporate travellers a multitude of connecting options throughout our global network," concluded Mr. Galardo.

Flight From To Depart Arrive Days of

Operation Season AC2548 Ottawa (YOW) Fredericton

(YFC) 15:40 18:10 daily Year-round,

begins Dec. 15 AC2549 Fredericton

(YFC) Ottawa (YOW) 16:15 17:00 daily Year-round,

begins Dec. 15 AC7890 Ottawa (YOW) Moncton

(YQM) 17:55 20:40 daily Year-round,

begins Dec. 15 AC7891 Moncton

(YQM) Ottawa (YOW) 05:50 07:00 daily Year-round,

begins Dec. 16 AC7790 Vancouver

(YVR) Fort McMurray

(YMM) 15:10 18:31 Tue, Wed,

Thur Year-round,

begins Dec. 2 AC7791 Fort McMurray

(YMM) Vancouver

(YVR) 19:10 20:47 Tue, Wed,

Thur Year-round,

begins Dec. 2

Sudbury increased capacity

Route Increase compared to previous year Sudbury (YSB) to Toronto (YYZ) Seat capacity increases 50%; flights increase from 2 to 3

daily flights, year-round, effective Feb. 1, 2026

As part of these network adjustments, Air Canada is also taking the difficult decision to suspend operations to Bathurst and to North Bay effective Jan. 30, 2026, for commercial viability reasons. Air Canada will implement these suspensions in line with its obligations under the Canada Transportation Act.

This winter, Air Canada will offer over 60,000 seats each day on more than 500 daily flights to 49 destinations across Canada.

