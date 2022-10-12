Iconic Montreal organizations renew and advance partnership

Air Canada Signature Club features an exclusive, well-appointed space to view games, with spacious lounge seating and a Chef-created menu

Access to Air Canada Signature Club is offered to select Montreal Canadiens season ticket holders

MONTREAL, Oct. 12, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Air Canada and the Montreal Canadiens today inaugurated the Air Canada Signature Club, an ultra-premium lounge for select Montreal Canadiens season ticket holders at Montreal's home games that offers Quebec hockey fans the ultimate viewing experience of their favourite team. The Air Canada Signature Club offers the most spacious seating in the arena for 200 fans, who will enjoy premium, complimentary menu creations by celebrated Montreal Chef Jérôme Ferrer and wine selections by renowned Quebec sommelier Véronique Rivest, two of Air Canada's culinary partners.

Air Canada and the Montreal Canadiens today inaugurated the Air Canada Signature Club, an ultra-premium lounge for select Montreal Canadiens season ticket holders at Montreal’s home games. (CNW Group/Air Canada)

Air Canada today also announced a four-year extension to the airline's long-standing sponsorship of the organization with Air Canada as Official Airline of the Montreal Canadiens.

"Hockey and the Montreal Canadiens are tightly woven into the fabric of Quebec's culture, and we are extremely proud to be headquartered right here in Montreal and to continue fostering our long-standing partnership with this historic franchise. Building on our long-standing partnership which includes our role as Official Airline of the Montreal Canadiens, we are also delighted to inaugurate the exclusive, new Air Canada Signature Club today, elevating the fan experience for Quebec hockey enthusiasts and showcasing the unparalleled features our customers can experience and enjoy when they travel with us. We look forward to welcoming members to this exceptional, premium space where they can cheer on their team at home games, while enjoying the delectable menu developed by two prominent Quebec culinary and wine luminaries and Air Canada culinary partners. Go Habs Go!" said Lucie Guillemette, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at Air Canada.

"Over the past two years, this premium space became the ultimate hospitality area for anyone wanting to take advantage of a breathtaking view of the game in a luxurious and exclusive environment," said France Margaret Bélanger, President of Sports and Entertainment for Groupe CH. "We are thrilled that Air Canada has chosen to offer our customers this exclusive experience as part of our long-lasting sponsorship."

The Montreal Air Canada Signature Club's design is inspired by the airline's exclusive Air Canada Signature Suites located at Toronto Pearson and at Vancouver International Airport, featuring maple panelling and contemporary furniture, with Molton Brown luxury toiletries in the washrooms.

Membership to the Air Canada Signature Club at Montreal's Bell Centre is open to select Montreal Canadiens' season ticket holders. For more information about season ticket holder benefits, please visit: https://www.nhl.com/canadiens/tickets/air-canada-signature-club

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada provides scheduled passenger service directly to 50 airports in Canada, 47 in the United States and 69 internationally. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada's Aeroplan program is Canada's premier travel loyalty program, where members can earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental rewards. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger flights and cargo-only flights with its fleet of Boeing 767-300 freighters. Air Canada has committed to a net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050.

About Groupe CH and the Montreal Canadiens

Groupe CH, Quebec's premier sports and entertainment organization, provides unique and memorable experiences for its fans and spectators. Groupe CH owns the Club de hockey Canadien Inc. and the Rocket de Laval. Through evenko and L'Équipe Spectra, the organization's cultural and entertainment division promotes and presents more than 1,500 shows, festivals and events each year. In addition to the Bell Centre in Montreal, the group owns performance venues of all sizes such as MTELUS, TD Studio and Corona Theatre, and acts as exclusive manager for several other venues including Place Bell in Laval. A sense of community is part of Groupe CH's DNA. Through the Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation and the evenko Foundation, the organization is making a difference in the lives of thousands of young people in Quebec.

