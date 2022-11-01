Air Canada and Emirates customers will have access to 46 points across North America , Asia , the Middle East and Africa

Frequent flyer members of Aeroplan and Skywards will soon be able to earn and redeem points or miles when flying with both airlines

Enhanced customer offering implemented with the issuance of a single ticket and baggage transfers through to the final destination

A plan for improved connectivity and seamless experience between the carriers at their respective hub airports in Toronto and Dubai to be implemented over the next six months

MONTREAL and DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 1, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Air Canada and Emirates today announced the launch of their codeshare cooperation. The new partnership will allow customers of the carriers to enjoy seamless connectivity to 46 markets spanning three continents, including to destinations across the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Indian subcontinent.

Air Canada and Emirates today announced the launch of their codeshare cooperation. (CNW Group/Air Canada)

Beginning today, codeshare tickets will be available for sale to 35 markets for travel effective December 1 with 11 additional markets to be added pending final regulatory approval, and the potential for more markets to be included beyond that. Tickets are available via the carriers' websites at aircanada.com and emirates.com as well as via major GDS systems and travel agencies.

"This exciting new partnership with Emirates will allow Air Canada to meaningfully broaden the choice of flight options for our customers. It will create easier connections between Canada and destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Southeast Asia and the Indian subcontinent. As well, it will allow us to draw more connecting traffic through our Toronto global hub and expand our presence in these dynamic regions where demand for global travel is expected to grow," said Michael Rousseau, President and Chief Executive Officer at Air Canada.

Sir Tim Clark, President Emirates Airline said: "We are delighted to establish a partnership with Air Canada, to expand our reach into more points in North America. Partnering with Canada's flag carrier enables us to offer customers seamless connectivity when flying to domestic points within Canada via Toronto. Besides the added-value benefits and rewarding experiences that leisure and business travellers of both airlines can look forward to, the partnership allows Air Canada's customers to travel to destinations across Asia, Africa and the Middle East, thanks to our expansive network via our hub in Dubai."

Emirates customers will be able to book codeshare flights to and from Canadian points beyond Toronto, including Calgary, Edmonton, Halifax, Montreal, Ottawa and Vancouver.

Air Canada will place its code on routes operated by Emirates from its hub in Dubai, expanding the airline's reach across the Indian subcontinent and unlocking more destinations, including Colombo, Dhaka, Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore.

Seamless connectivity will also be enjoyed by Air Canada's customers travelling to Southeast Asian destinations including Bangkok, Hanoi, Phuket, Kuala Lumpur and Singapore; the Middle Eastern cities Jeddah and Muscat; as well as destinations in Africa, namely Addis Ababa and Dar Es Salaam.

Coming soon, the airlines will introduce a reciprocal frequent flyer offering, allowing members of Aeroplan and Skywards to earn and redeem points on flights operated by Emirates and Air Canada, respectively. Eligible passengers will also soon be able to take advantage of reciprocal lounge access, along with select benefits for Aeroplan Elite and Skywards members when travelling on the partner airline. Further details and launch dates will be announced at a later date.

* Codeshare activities are subject to government approvals.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada provides scheduled passenger service directly to 50 airports in Canada, 47 in the United States and 69 internationally. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada's Aeroplan program is Canada's premier travel loyalty program, where members can earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental rewards. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger flights and cargo-only flights with its fleet of Boeing 767-300 freighters. Air Canada has committed to a net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050.

About Emirates

From its global hub in Dubai, Emirates serves customers on six continents, providing high quality air transport services that facilitate tourism and trade. The airline has earned customer recognition for its industry-leading services on the ground and in the sky, delivered by a passionate workforce representing over 160 nations. Emirates operates the world's largest fleet of wide-body Boeing 777 and Airbus A380 aircraft, offering spacious cabins and iconic inflight features such as its A380 Shower Spa and Onboard Lounge, and its ice inflight entertainment system available in all seats across its fleet, which has topped "best in sky" awards for 14 consecutive years. Emirates is committed to environmentally-responsible operations and focuses on three areas: reducing emissions, consuming responsibly, and protecting wildlife and habitats. For more information, visit www.emirates.com.

Internet: aircanada.com/media

Sign up for Air Canada news: aircanada.com

Media Resources:

Photos

Videos

B-Roll

Articles

SOURCE Air Canada

For further information: Emirates contacts: [email protected]; Air Canada contacts: [email protected]