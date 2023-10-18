28 th Dreams flight from Vancouver

First Dreams flights from Vancouver since 2019

Fifth Dreams flight this year from across Canada

MONTREAL, Oct. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Air Canada and Dreams Take Flight have teamed up for another memorable journey. This year, Air Canada and Dreams Take Flight will transport over 119 children on a trip-of-a-lifetime from Vancouver to a California theme park thanks to the support of numerous Air Canada employee volunteers and the Air Canada Foundation. Since 1989, Dreams Take Flight has given more than 30,000 Canadian children with various special needs a flight of a lifetime.

Air Canada and Dreams Take Flight Team Up to Make Magical Memories for Vancouver Children Through Once-in-a-Lifetime Flight (CNW Group/Air Canada)

The children were accompanied by a crew of current and retired Air Canada employee volunteers who were dedicated to providing a magical experience for those onboard. The crew members, including pilots, flight attendants, maintenance engineers, and numerous other employees on the ground and behind the scenes, generously donated their time to offer children facing mental, physical, or social adversity the chance to take a break from their everyday lives and create memories while uncovering new horizons.

"After a 3-year hiatus, YVR is very excited to embark on our 28th Dreams flight, making magical memories for 119 children from organizations like BC Children's Hospital, Children's Organ Transplant Society and various school groups from the lower mainland. Special needs doesn't have to be of a physical nature, these past few years have had a major mental effect on the world and we are excited to make memories for special kids for just one magical day," said Melissa Hance, Dreams Take Flight YVR President. "Thanks to the support of the Air Canada Foundation, volunteers, employees, YVR and all our national and local sponsors, a big Warm West Coast Thank you!"

"It brings me such joy to see these deserving children finally get their special day. The dedication of everyone involved in making this trip happen has ensured that the children go home with memories that they will cherish forever," said Valerie Durand, spokesperson for the Air Canada Foundation. "The Air Canada Foundation is delighted to have contributed to Dreams Take Flight Vancouver's journey."

Every year, 1,700 children take the trip of a lifetime to a theme park in Florida or California. Three more flights from across Canada are planned for this year, from Calgary, Montreal and Ottawa. Earlier this year, Dreams flights from Edmonton, Winnipeg, Toronto, and Halifax took place.

