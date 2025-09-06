No labour disruption can be initiated, and flights will continue to operate

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Air Canada's 10,000 flight attendants, represented by the Canadian Union of Public Employees' Air Canada component (CUPE), voted on the tentative agreement reached on August 19, 2025. This agreement was achieved without concessions from the union and included improvements to wages, pensions and benefits, while also including a mutually agreed-to modernization of compensation for work performed on the ground.

CUPE has announced that the tentative agreement was not ratified by union members.

Air Canada and CUPE contemplated this potential outcome and mutually agreed that if the tentative agreement was not ratified, the wage portion would be referred to mediation and, if no agreement was reached at that stage, to arbitration. The parties also agreed that no labour disruption could be initiated, and therefore there will be no strike or lock-out, and flights will continue to operate.

Air Canada is fully committed to the mediation and arbitration process.

The negotiations period has been challenging for all Air Canada stakeholders. We deeply appreciate the patience and the confidence our customers have shown as we worked through this process. We thank all of our employees for their dedication during this time.

