The two iconic, Quebec-based companies will soar the skies together through Dec. 2024

MONTREAL, Dec. 21, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Today, Air Canada and Cirque du Soleil® announced the renewal of their exclusive partnership that will see Air Canada continue as the official airline for Big Top and Arena shows in Canada, the U.S., Europe and Australia through December 2024. The two globally renowned, Quebec-based companies will celebrate bringing Canadian creativity and talent to the world at tonight's Montreal premiere of Corteo by Cirque du Soleil at the Bell Centre.

"Air Canada and Cirque du Soleil are two iconic Quebec organizations that each deliver best in class experiences to customers globally in travel and entertainment, respectively. We are delighted to continue our partnership with Cirque du Soleil as we share the same values and importance of celebrating Canadian innovation and creativity with people at home and world-wide." said Lucie Guillemette, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at Air Canada.

Since January 2020, Air Canada has been the official airline flying Cirque du Soleil's employees and artists to shows in many destinations around the world. The partnership renewal allows Air Canada to continue being a champion of Canadian and global talent in the sky and on the world's stage. As a global airline, Air Canada flies to six continents and close to 200 destinations, including several of Cirque du Soleil's 2023 tours in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, Montreal, Los Angeles, Denver, and London, to name a few.

More than 125 million spectators have experienced a Cirque du Soleil Big Top or Arena show since 1984 as its wonderous productions remain enduring and relevant in culture, internationally.

"We are thrilled to team up with a world-renowned brand such as Air Canada as our official airline for our touring shows. With our shared values and Canadian roots, we will continue to entertain the world to make it better for all, through the power of creativity and meaningful experiences," added Nickole Tara, Chief Growth Officer at Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group.

The multi-year agreement includes brand inclusion in Cirque du Soleil's communications campaigns, on-site visibility and promotional privileges, in addition to a robust hospitality package across all territories.

Since it launched the new Aeroplan loyalty program in November 2020, Air Canada continues to expand its members' benefits and received the 2022 Frequent Traveler People's Award for Best Earning and Redemption Ability. Starting January 2023, Aeroplan Members can redeem their points for prepaid cards on the Aeroplan eStore in denominations of $50, $100 and $200 that can be used to purchase Cirque du Soleil tickets or to enhance their experience at shows anywhere around the world, from KOOZA™, KURIOS™ - Cabinet of Curiosities, LUZIA™, CORTEO™, CRYSTAL™, "O™" and many more.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada provides scheduled passenger service directly to 51 airports in Canada, 51 in the United States and 88 internationally. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada's Aeroplan program is Canada's premier travel loyalty program, where members can earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental rewards. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger flights and cargo-only flights with its fleet of Boeing 767-300 freighters. Air Canada has committed to a net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050.

About Cirque du Soleil

Cirque du Soleil has redefined how the world views the circus; from small town talent to a household name. Based in Montreal (Qc), the Canadian organization went on to become a global leader in live entertainment with the creation of world-class immersive and iconic experiences, across 6 continents. Cirque du Soleil connects with audiences by being genuine, human and inclusive. Privileged to work with artists from 64 countries bring their creativity to life on stages around the world, the company aims to make a positive impact on people, communities and the planet with its most important tools: creativity and art. Over the years, more than 220 million people have been inspired, in over 70 different countries. For more information, visit cirquedusoleil.com.

