Air Canada and Chorus Aviation Comment on Air Canada's Bridging Agreement for Additional Regional Capacity

MONTREAL and HALIFAX, NS, May 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Air Canada (TSX: AC) and Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSX: CHR) ("Chorus"), parent company of Jazz Aviation LP ("Jazz"), are providing comment on Air Canada's arrangement for additional flying capacity with another airline for up to six De Havilland Canada DHC-8 aircraft.

"Jazz is our long-term Air Canada Express partner, and we are working together to increase flying activity within the framework of our existing CPA given the current, industry wide pilot situation. As these efforts continue, and to help meet the needs and expectations of the travelling public, Air Canada has entered into a bridging arrangement with another airline to provide additional regional capacity on select routes in eastern Canada," said Mr. Michael Rousseau, President and Chief Executive Officer of Air Canada.

"Chorus understands that Air Canada is increasing capacity to meet travel demand and that the addition of these aircraft is a bridging solution. We confirm that this agreement does not impact Chorus financially," said Mr. Colin Copp, President and Chief Executive Officer of Chorus.

