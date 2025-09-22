New San Antonio to Toronto beginning Summer 2026

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Air Canada announced today it is adding new transborder flights and boosting capacity in select transborder markets for Summer 2026. Flights are now available for purchase at aircanada.com, through Air Canada Contact Centres, and via travel agents.

"Air Canada is launching services to San Antonio and linking Columbus and Cleveland to Montreal to support travel between these destinations and points across our global network. We are also boosting capacity on other markets to provide additional travel options for customers on both sides of the Atlantic," said Mark Galardo, Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer, and President, Air Canada Cargo.

New flights:

Operation Season AC 1019 Toronto (YYZ) San Antonio, Texas (SAT) 18:20 21:00 Mon, Wed, Fri May-Oct, 2026 AC 1018 San Antonio, Texas (SAT) Toronto (YYZ) 10:30 15:07 Tue, Thu, Sat May-Oct, 2026 AC 8647 Montreal (YUL) Cleveland (CLE) 16:40 18:14 Daily May-Oct, 2026 AC 8648 Cleveland (CLE) Montreal (YUL) 14:40 16:25 Daily May-Oct, 2026 AC 8621 Montreal (YUL) Columbus (CMH) 16:40 18:39 Daily May-Oct, 2026 AC 8622 Columbus (CMH) Montreal (YUL) 14:40 16:22 Daily May-Oct, 2026

Air Canada is set to boost its transborder capacity by 15 per cent in Summer 2026 compared to its Summer 2025 schedule. While in line with its Summer 2024 transborder capacity level, the planned 2026 increase is aimed at increasing choices for travellers connecting between Air Canada's international network and these markets.

