Aion Therapeutic Engages KCSA Strategic Communications as Corporate Communications Counsel

TORONTO, April 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Aion Therapeutic Inc. (CSE: AION) ("Aion Therapeutic" or the "Company") today announced that it has retained KCSA Strategic Communications ("KCSA"), a leading New York City-based communications firm.

KCSA will work with management to create a comprehensive, strategic communications program to lead the Company's public and investor relations programs. Since KCSA's inception, nearly fifty years ago, the firm has developed a strong reputation for its work representing public companies with an expertise in several verticals including the psychedelics and cannabis industries. The engagement is designed to increase the awareness and help enhance the profile of Aion Therapeutic in the marketplace.

"As we enter the next phase of growth for the Company, we have retained KCSA to help broaden our exposure to the investment community and to represent us in the media," commented Graham Simmonds, Executive Vice Chair and CEO of Aion Therapeutic. "Our Company is at a very exciting stage and we look forward to communicating how our patented approach of utilizing psilocybin and other mushroom compounds in combination with cannabinoids to treat serious medical conditions to the global medical community."

Phil Carlson, Managing Director of KCSA Strategic Communications, commented, "At KCSA, our professionals have an extensive history of providing expert communications and strategy for our clients. With many decades of experience, we have built a vast network in both the media and investment communities that we will proactively begin to introduce to Aion Therapeutic's management team. We are pleased to implement this communications plan based on best practices for Aion Therapeutic."

For its services supporting the Company's public relations and investor relations efforts, KCSA will receive Usd. $15,000 per month. The term of the engagement will be initially six months and then ongoing on a month-to-month basis. The Company has the right to terminate the relationship with KCSA on 90 days' notice.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About KCSA Strategic Communications

KCSA is a fully integrated communications agency specializing in public relations, investor relations and social media, with expertise in financial services, technology and healthcare. Since 1969, the firm has demonstrated strategic thinking and program execution that drive results for clients in the ever-changing communications and digital landscape. The firm's clients are its best references. For more information, please visit www.kcsa.com.

About Aion Therapeutic Inc.

Aion Therapeutic Inc. through its wholly-owned subsidiary, AI Pharmaceuticals Jamaica Limited, is in the business of research and development, treatment, data mining and state-of-the-art artificial intelligence (machine learning) techniques, focused on the development of combinatorial pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals and cosmeceuticals utilizing compounds from cannabis (cannabinoids), psychedelic mushrooms (psilocybin), fungi (edible mushroom), natural psychedelic formulations (Ayahuasca), and other medicinal plants in a legal environment for this type of discovery. In addition, Aion Therapeutic is creating a strong international intellectual property portfolio related to its discoveries.

DISCLAIMER & READER ADVISORY

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "may", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to the business of the Company. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the parties. The material factors and assumptions include regulatory and other third-party approvals; licensing and other risks. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the parties are not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

SOURCE Aion Therapeutic Inc.

For further information: Public Relations, KCSA Strategic Communications, Anne Donohoe, [email protected]; Investor Relations, KCSA Strategic Communications, Phil Carlson, (212) 896-1233, [email protected]; Aion Therapeutic Inc., Graham Simmonds, Executive Vice Chair & CEO, (416) 843-2881