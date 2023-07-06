Aion Therapeutic Announces Director Resignation

TORONTO, July 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Aion Therapeutic Inc. (CSE: AION) ("Aion Therapeutic" or the "Company") announces that effective July 5, 2023, Rosy Mondin has resigned as a director of the Company. The Company thanks Mrs. Mondin for her service as a director of the Company and wishes her all the best in her future endeavors.

Aion Therapeutic is a forward-thinking business within the health and wellness sector with a diverse portfolio of intellectual property. With a commitment to innovation and transformative solutions, the Company is poised to drive positive change to redefine the boundaries of health and wellness.

