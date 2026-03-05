AIMIA TO REPORT FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2025 RESULTS ON MARCH 24

TORONTO, March 5, 2026 /CNW/ - Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM) (JSE: AII) will announce its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results for the period ended December 31, 2025 on Tuesday March 24, 2026.

Aimia's financial results are expected to be released at approximately 6:00 am ET followed by a live presentation by management via a webcast and teleconference call at 8:30 am ET the same day.

Aimia Q4 Earnings Conference Call/Webcast

Time: 8:30m ET

Date: March 24, 2026

The presentation will be available in a listen-only mode via: Telephone: 1-888-699-1199 (North America) or 416-945-7677 (internationally) Webcast: https://app.webinar.net/7AloDEJnZm8

Presentation materials to be referenced during the call will be available from the Company's website at https://www.aimia.com/investor-relations/events-presentations/

Listeners are encouraged to dial-in/log-in 15 minutes prior to start of the presentation to secure a line or test their connection.

An archive of Aimia's Q4 earnings presentation will be available from the Company's website.

About Aimia

Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM; JSE:AII) is a diversified conglomerate focused on enhancing the value of its holdings. Headquartered in Toronto, Aimia's priorities include reducing its holding company costs, reducing the discount of its share price to the intrinsic value of its businesses, and efficiently utilizing its loss carry-forwards to create shareholder value.

For more information about Aimia, visit www.aimia.com

