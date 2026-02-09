AIMIA ENTERS INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS SPECIALTY CHEMICALS BUSINESS

TORONTO, Feb. 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM) ("the Company") announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its interest in Giovanni Bozzetto S.p.A ("Bozzetto"), the Company's specialty chemicals business, to One Equity Partners ("OEP"). The transaction is expected to generate net proceeds in the range of CAD$265 to $271 million1.

"The sale of Bozzetto is further progress in our three-step strategy to drive shareholder value creation, which we launched in March 2025," said Rhys Summerton, Aimia's Executive Chair. "We look forward to allocating the net proceeds of this transaction towards value accretive investments with the ultimate goal of utilizing of CAD$1.1 billion of tax losses."

Mr. Summerton added, "On behalf of Aimia's board of directors, I would like to thank Bozzetto's executive leadership team, CEO Roberto Curreri and CFO Stefano Risso, and all employees for their contributions to our results over the past two years and extend to them our best wishes for continued success."

The transaction is expected to close within the next three months, subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals. In accordance with the Canada Business Corporations Act and applicable laws, the transaction is not subject to approval from Aimia's shareholders.

Net proceeds from the transaction, after taking into consideration the payment of Bozzetto debt, minority interests and transaction costs, are currently estimated to be in the range of CAD$265 to $271 million. Net proceeds will be subject to closing net debt and working capital. Aimia does not expect to incur any taxes from this transaction given its capital tax losses carryforward.

Aimia expects to use the net proceeds from the sale of its Bozzetto interest to strengthen the Company's balance sheet and support its plans to acquire controlling interests in operating companies consistent with the three-step strategy it has been pursuing since the first quarter of 2025.

Consistent with the terms of its 9.75% Senior Unsecured Notes, Aimia is required following the sale of more than 50% of Aimia's property or assets to offer to purchase all outstanding Senior Notes at par plus any accrued and unpaid interest. The 9.75% Senior Notes were issued to holders of the Company's preferred shares in consideration for their preferred shares as part of a Substantial Issuer Bid closed in February 2025. As at December 31, 2025 the principal value of Aimia's Senior Notes was $142.6 million. Aimia's purchase offer to note holders will be made post the closing of the Bozzetto sale.

Aimia acquired its interest in Bozzetto in May 2023. Headquartered in Italy with a 100-year history and 1,500 global customers in various markets, Bozzetto provides sustainable textile, dispersion and water solutions that reduce the consumption of water, energy, and use of hazardous chemicals.

OEP is a middle market private equity firm focused on the industrial, healthcare, and technology sectors in North America and Europe.

Jefferies is acting as exclusive financial advisor to Aimia and White & Case LLP is acting as the Company's legal advisor.

_____________________________

1 Translated from Euro to CAD at exchange rate of 1.613 as at February 6, 2026.

Conference Call and Audio Webcast Information

Aimia will host a conference call to discuss the transaction today at 8:30 am ET. The call will be webcast at the following link https://app.webinar.net/BNAR36n3gvO Interested parties can listen to conference call by dialing 1 888 699 1199 or 1 416 945 7677 (internationally). A slide presentation intended for simultaneous viewing with the conference call and an archived audio webcast will be available following the original broadcast available at: https://www.aimia.com/investor-relations/events-presentations/

About Aimia

Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM) is a diversified conglomerate focused on enhancing the value of its holdings. Headquartered in Toronto, Aimia's priorities include reducing its holding company costs, reducing the discount of its share price to the intrinsic value of its businesses, and redeploying capital to acquire controlling stakes in operating companies. For more information about Aimia, visit www.aimia.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"), which are based upon our current expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs. All information that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements are typically identified by the use of terms such as "expects", "expected" and "anticipated." Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to our current and future plans, expectations and intentions.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to Aimia's current priorities and future strategic initiatives, the renewal of the NCIB for 2026, the timing of the closing, the amount of net proceeds that Aimia will receive pursuant to the sale, the potential use of the capital tax losses carryforward and the potential use of the net proceeds to acquire controlling interests in operating companies.

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are based on assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the forward-looking statements will not occur. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and reflect several material factors, expectations and assumptions. Undue reliance should not be placed on any predictions or forward-looking statements as these may be affected by, among other things, changing external events and general uncertainties of the business. A discussion of the material risks applicable to us can be found in our current Management Discussion and Analysis and Annual Information Form, each of which have been or will be filed on SEDAR+ and can be accessed at www.sedar.com. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and we disclaim any intention and assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Aimia Inc.

For more information, please contact: Joe Racanelli, Vice President, Investor Relations, 647 970 2200, [email protected]