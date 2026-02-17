AIMIA ANNOUNCES DUAL LISTING ON JOHANNESBURG STOCK EXCHANGE

TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2026 /CNW/ - Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM) ("the Company") announced today the dual listing of its common shares on the Main Board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange ("JSE") effective February 24, 2026. The Company will trade on the JSE under the share code "AII" and the international identification number CA00900Q1037.

"Our decision to become inward listed on the JSE is consistent with our three-step strategy focused on enhancing shareholder value," said Rhys Summerton, Aimia's Executive Chair. "In particular, inward listing1 on the JSE will allow us to enhance liquidity and accessibility for existing investors in South Africa, qualify Aimia for potential investments by South African pension funds in the Company, and facilitate our plans to acquire controlling interests in public companies. Over the coming months, we will explore listing opportunities on other bourses with the goals of driving increased outreach to global investors and an improved valuation."

Aimia will maintain its primary listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Aimia is not undertaking any capital raise with its secondary listing on the JSE, and its issued share capital will be unaffected by the dual listing. Aimia's preferred shares will continue to trade only on the TSX.

About Aimia

Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM) is a diversified conglomerate focused on enhancing the value of its holdings. Headquartered in Toronto, Aimia's priorities include reducing its holding company costs, reducing the discount of its share price to the intrinsic value of its businesses, and efficiently utilizing its loss carry-forwards to create shareholder value. For more information about Aimia, visit www.aimia.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"), which are based upon our current expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs. All information that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements are typically identified by the use of terms such as "expects", "expected" and "anticipated." Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to our current and future plans, expectations and intentions.

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are based on assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the forward-looking statements will not occur. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and reflect several material factors, expectations and assumptions. Undue reliance should not be placed on any predictions or forward-looking statements as these may be affected by, among other things, changing external events and general uncertainties of the business. A discussion of the material risks applicable to us can be found in our current Management Discussion and Analysis and Annual Information Form, each of which have been or will be filed on SEDAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and we disclaim any intention and assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

___________________________________ 1 Inward listing is the term used for a foreign company who qualifies for trading on the JSE.

