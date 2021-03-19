Aimia Declares Preferred Share Dividends

TORONTO, March 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Aimia (TSX: AIM) announced today that the Board of Directors has declared quarterly dividends on each series of its preferred shares:

a quarterly dividend in the amount of $0.300125 per Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Share, Series 1





per Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Share, Series 1 a quarterly dividend of $0.375688 per Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Share, Series 3

In each case, dividends are payable on March 31, 2021 to the holders of record at the close of business on March 26, 2021.

Dividends paid by Aimia to Canadian residents on its preferred shares are "eligible dividends" for the purpose of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar applicable provincial legislation.

About Aimia

Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM) is a holding company with a focus on long-term investments in public and private companies, on a global basis, through controlling or minority stakes.

The company operates an investment advisory business through its wholly-owned subsidiary Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, and owns a diversified portfolio of valuable investments including a 48.9% equity stake in PLM Premier, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (PLM), owner and operator of Club Premier, the coalition loyalty program in Mexico that operates the Aeromexico Frequent Flyer program, a 48.9% equity stake in Kognitiv, a B2B technology growth company enabling collaborative commerce, a 20.0% equity stake in BIGLIFE, the operator of BIG Rewards, one of the largest loyalty programs across Asia, a 10.85% stake in Clear Media Limited (100.HK), one of the largest outdoor advertising firms in China, as well as minority stakes in a portfolio of public company securities.

For more information about Aimia, visit www.aimia.com.

