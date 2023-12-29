AIMIA ANNOUNCES SETTLEMENT OF LEGAL DISPUTES WITH MILKWOOD CAPITAL

TORONTO, Dec. 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM) ("Aimia" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a settlement agreement with Milkwood Capital (UK) Ltd. ("Milkwood") and its principal, Rhys Summerton ("Summerton", and collectively with Milkwood, the "Milkwood Parties") to withdraw all legal proceedings between Aimia and the Milkwood Parties (the "Settlement Agreement"). The Settlement Agreement includes customary standstill, voting support and other provisions. The terms of the Settlement Agreement are confidential.

Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP is acting as legal counsel to Aimia. Kingsdale Advisors is acting as strategic shareholder advisor and communications advisor to Aimia.

