AIMIA ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

TORONTO, May 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM) announced that the nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 29, 2022, were elected as directors of Aimia. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at its Annual Meeting on May 6, 2022 by live audio webcast are set out below.

Each of the following 7 nominees proposed by management were elected as a director of Aimia:

Nominee Votes

For % Votes

For Votes

Withheld % Votes

Withheld Karen Basian 33,305,581 90.85 3,354,782 9.15 Sandra Hanington 24,543,214 66.95 12,117,149 33.05 Michael Lehmann 33,178,261 90.50 3,482,102 9.50 Jon Eric Mattson 27,705,289 75.57 8,955,074 24.43 Philip Mittleman 32,024,860 87.36 4,635,503 12.64 David Rosenkrantz 27,408,521 74.76 9,251,842 25.24 Jordan G. Teramo 27,345,826 74.59 9,314,537 25.41

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting will be published shortly on www.aimia.com, and filed with the Canadian securities regulators.

About Aimia

Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM) is a holding company with a focus on making long-term investments in public and private companies, on a global basis, through controlling or minority stakes.

The company owns a portfolio of investments which include: a 48.9% equity stake in PLM Premier, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (PLM), owner and operator of Club Premier, the coalition loyalty program in Mexico that operates the Aeromexico Frequent Flyer program, a 10.85% stake in Clear Media Limited, one of the largest outdoor advertising firms in China, a 48.9% equity stake in Kognitiv, a B2B technology company enabling collaborative commerce, a 12.2% equity stake in TRADE X, a global B2B cross-border automotive trading platform as well as a wholly owned investment advisory business, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC.

For more information about Aimia, visit www.aimia.com.

SOURCE Aimia Inc.

For further information: Media, Analysts and Investors, Tom Tran, MBA, Head of Investor Relations and Communications, (647) 208-2166, [email protected]