TORONTO, May 29, 2026 /CNW/ - Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM) (JSE: AII) ("the Company") today confirmed the closing of its previously announced sale of its interest in Giovanni Bozzetto S.p.A ("Bozzetto") for net proceeds of CAD$268.4 million.

Closing details

Net proceeds were determined by taking into consideration the payment of Bozzetto's net debt, minority interests, and transaction costs.

Net proceeds are subject to final working capital adjustments and net debt calculations within 60 days of closing.

Aimia received the net proceeds in Euros of which €128 million were hedged at a rate of 1.6113 and the remaining €38.7 million were accounted at the spot rate of 1.6074 at closing.

Aimia does not expect to incur any taxes from the transaction given its capital tax losses carryforward.

Aimia acquired its interest in Bozzetto in May 2023.

"Closing the sale Bozzetto marks further progress towards our plan of becoming a permanent capital vehicle," said Rhys Summerton, Aimia's Executive Chairman. "It will allow us to now accelerate our plans to reduce Aimia's indebtedness and make investments in undervalued companies with the goal of acquiring controlling interests."

Offer to Purchase 9.75% Senior Notes

In accordance with the terms of its 9.75% Senior Unsecured Notes ("Senior Notes"), Aimia is required, following the sale of more than 50% of its property or assets, to offer to purchase the maximum aggregate principal amount of all outstanding Senior Notes at an offer price equal to 100% of the aggregate principal amount of each Senior Note to be redeemed, plus any accrued and unpaid interest up to, but excluding, the redemption date subject to available proceeds resulting from the asset sale. Accordingly, since the Bozzetto transaction constitutes an asset sale and that the net proceeds are sufficient to redeem all of the outstanding Senior Notes, Aimia has commenced an offer to purchase (the "Offer") up to all of its Senior Notes with an aggregate principal amount of $142.6 million due January 14, 2030.

The Offer will expire at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern) on June 26, 2026 (the "Expiration Date"). The consideration for the Notes shall be $100 for each $100 principal amount of Notes, plus all accrued and unpaid interest on the Notes to but excluding July 3, 2026 (the "Redemption Date").

Notes tendered pursuant to the Offer will cease to accrue interest on and after the Redemption Date. Holders are eligible to elect to accept the Offer by instructing their broker or other nominee to accept the Offer before its deadline and may withdraw their election at any time prior to the Expiration Date. Notes not tendered in the Offer will remain outstanding and shall continue to accrue interest in accordance with their terms.

A notice of redemption with respect to the Offer will be delivered to noteholders of record with instructions on how to tender their Senior Notes.

The Senior Notes were issued to holders of the Company's preferred shares in consideration for their preferred shares as part of a Substantial Issuer Bid closed in February 2025.

Neither Aimia nor its Board of Directors makes any recommendations to noteholders as to whether to accept the Offer. Noteholders are urged to consult their own financial, tax, and legal advisors, and to make their own decisions with respect to the surrender of their Senior Notes pursuant to the Offer.

About Aimia

Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM) (JSE: AII) is a diversified conglomerate focused on enhancing the value of its holdings. Headquartered in Toronto, Aimia's priorities include increasing its intrinsic value, reducing holding company costs, reducing the discount of its share price to the intrinsic value of its businesses, and redeploying capital to make investments in undervalued companies.

For more information about Aimia, visit www.aimia.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"), which are based upon our current expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs. All information that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements are typically identified by the use of terms such as "expects", "expected" and "anticipated." Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to our current and future plans, expectations and intentions.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to Aimia's current priorities and future strategic initiatives, the potential use of the capital tax losses carryforward, and the Offer and the terms thereof.

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are based on assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the forward-looking statements will not occur. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and reflect several material factors, expectations and assumptions. Undue reliance should not be placed on any predictions or forward-looking statements as these may be affected by, among other things, changing external events and general uncertainties of the business. A discussion of the material risks applicable to us can be found in our current Management Discussion and Analysis and Annual Information Form, each of which have been or will be filed on SEDAR+ and can be accessed at www.sedar.com. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and we disclaim any intention and assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Aimia Inc.

For more information, please contact: Joe Racanelli, Vice President, Investor Relations, 647 970 2200, [email protected]