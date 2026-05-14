AIMIA CONFIRMS ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

TORONTO, May 14, 2026 /CNW/ - Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM) (JSE: AII) announced today that all five nominees proposed for election to the Company's Board of Directors listed in its management information circular dated April 8, 2026 were elected at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders. The percentage of shares at the Meeting voting in favour of individual directors is as follows:

Director % of Votes For % of Votes Against Robert Feingold 93.38 % 6.62 % Steven Leonard 93.25 % 6.75 % Thomas Little 99.59 % 0.41 % Muhammad Asif Seemab 99.43 % 0.57 % Rhys Summerton 93.35 % 6.65 %

Shareholders voted to re-appoint PWC as Aimia's Auditors.

Management's approach to executive compensation ("Say on Pay") disclosed in Aimia's management information circular dated April 8, 2026 was approved with 98.26% of shares represented at the meeting voting in favour.

Aimia's full Report on Voting Results has been filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Aimia

Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM; JSE: AII) is a diversified conglomerate focused on enhancing the value of its holdings. Headquartered in Toronto, Aimia's priorities include increasing its intrinsic value, reducing holding company costs, reducing the discount of its share price to the intrinsic value of its businesses, and redeploying capital to make investments in undervalued companies.

For more information about Aimia, visit www.aimia.com.

SOURCE Aimia Inc.

For more information, please contact: Joe Racanelli, Vice President, Investor Relations, 647 970 2200, [email protected]