AIMIA DECLARES PREFERRED SHARE DIVIDENDS

TORONTO, May 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM) (JSE: AII) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared quarterly dividends on each series of its preferred shares:

A quarterly dividend in the amount of $0.392563 per Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Share, Series 1.

A quarterly dividend in the amount of $0.485813 per Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Share, Series 3.

A quarterly dividend in the amount of $0.398343 per Floating Dividend Rate Preferred Share, Series 4. The Floating Quarterly Dividend Rate will be reset every quarter.

In each case, dividends are payable on June 30, 2026 to the holders of record at the close of business on June 16, 2026.

Dividends paid by Aimia to Canadian residents on its preferred shares are "eligible dividends" for the purpose of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar applicable provincial legislation.

About Aimia

Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM; JSE:AII) is a diversified conglomerate focused on enhancing the value of its holdings. Headquartered in Toronto, Aimia's priorities include increasing its intrinsic value, reducing its holding company costs, reducing the discount of its share price to the intrinsic value of its businesses, and redeploying its capital to make investments in undervalued companies.

For more information about Aimia, visit www.aimia.com

SOURCE Aimia Inc.

For more information, please contact: Joe Racanelli, Vice President, Investor Relations, 647 970 2200, [email protected]