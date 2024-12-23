AIMA Technology Welcomes Top U.S. Dealers to Shape the Future Together

TIANJIN, China, Dec. 23, 2024 /CNW/ -- On December 7, 2024, AIMA Technology Group warmly invited a delegation of five top-performing U.S. IBD dealers to visit its headquarters. Accompanying the group was Angela Zheng, CEO of AIMA's U.S. subsidiary, AIMA EBIKE, along with her sales, marketing, and customer service teams. This visit not only marked a deepened connection between AIMA and the mainstream U.S. market but also provided U.S. dealers with a valuable opportunity to witness AIMA Technology's globally leading capabilities in research, development, and manufacturing of electric mobility solutions.

The delegation first toured AIMA's state-of-the-art factory in Tianjin. Aima Technology possesses production factories with extremely high levels of intelligent manufacturing Additionally, AIMA has integrated advanced technologies such as AI visual recognition and established a CNAS-certified R&D laboratory, maintaining its industry leadership in intelligent transformation. During the tour, the dealers were deeply impressed by AIMA's cutting-edge technology, large-scale production capabilities, and relentless pursuit of excellence in product development and manufacturing. They expressed that this rare visit not only enhanced their understanding of AIMA but also strengthened their confidence in promoting AIMA products as a symbol of outstanding performance and exceptional quality to their customers.

Furthermore, AIMA Technology's R&D team engaged in in-depth discussions with the dealers regarding the new models AIMA EBIKE plans to launch in 2025. The dealers test-rode prototypes of the latest models and shared their innovative insights. They expressed high praise for AIMA's product innovation capabilities and market acumen, recognizing these as key factors that distinguish AIMA in the industry.

Later, the dealers joined AIMA Technology's team to witness the rollout of the 10,000th AIMA E-Bike. This milestone moment showcased AIMA's exceptional manufacturing strength and market influence. The dealers were inspired and expressed strong confidence in the promising future of their partnership with AIMA.

This visit from the top-tier U.S. dealer delegation not only deepened mutual trust and friendship but also injected new momentum into AIMA's ambition to become a leader in the U.S. E-Bike industry by focusing on the IBD channel. Looking ahead, AIMA Technology will continue to strive to provide market-leading performance and quality, enhancing its product development and manufacturing capabilities while working hand-in-hand with global dealers to create an even brighter future.

