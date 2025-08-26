Honor Witnesses Strength: AIMA Technology's BIG SUR Series Electric Bikes Win Platinum Award at the 2025 Rome Design Awards

ROME, Aug. 26, 2025 /CNW/ -- Recently, the highly anticipated 2025 Rome Design Awards winner list was officially announced. The AIMA BIG SUR series electric bikes — the cutting-edge E-bike models from the leading electric two-wheeler brand — stood out from entries worldwide and won the Platinum Award at the 2025 Rome Design Awards for their sleek design and numerous technological innovations.

Rome Design Awards BIG SUR

The Rome Design Awards, hosted by the IAA, aim to honor exceptional accomplishments in the global design community. The awarded works exemplify masterpieces that best meet contemporary requirements while fully satisfying the dual pursuit of aesthetics and practicality. Due to the impact of the energy crisis, the pandemic, congestion and the awakening of global environmental awareness, electric bikes have become a new favorite in the global market over the last few years. In Europe, sports and commuting demands have driven E-bike penetration to approximately 20% , while in the United States, although this demand started later, the market potential is enormous, with a penetration rate of about 4%. Therefore, the demand for E-bikes in both European and American markets is still in its early stages, with vast room for development.

AIMA Technology has developed the BIG SUR series models specifically based on American consumer preferences after an in-depth research into the demands of the mainstream American market. This model integrates human and electric power sources to achieve a hybrid output. Not only does it have higher technological content than traditional two-wheeled electric vehicles, but its unique sports and entertainment attributes, effortless riding experience, and convenient daily commuting method are gradually changing people's weekend lifestyles. Each new model embodies the core concept of high performance and excellent quality, informed by a deep understanding of the specific needs of different markets.

Thanks to innovative design concepts and outstanding performance, AIMA Technology has demonstrated its leading position in the electric mobility field through cutting-edge products like BIG SUR, achieving precise customization for global consumer needs and continuously energizing the global electric vehicle industry. We have reason to believe that in the future, as the electric vehicle market continues to expand and consumer demand for eco-friendly travel grows, AIMA Technology will push sustainable, fashionable, and high-performance electric mobility experiences to new heights through technical performance development for different usage scenarios, product design styling, and personalized service experiences.

