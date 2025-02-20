AIM LAND SERVICES AND ROY NORTHERN LAND AND ENVIRONMENTAL ANNOUNCE MERGER

This supports Canada's energy sector by strengthening infrastructure, jobs, streamlining services, and new innovation. Post this

Main Benefits:

Expanded market presence in Canada , supporting energy industry growth and job creation: AiM's Calgary, AB , headquarters bring national energy sector connections, while Roy Northern's roots in Terrace and Fort St. John, BC , and Northern AB, reinforce expertise in Northern Canada . This merger broadens geographic reach, grows the customer base, and strengthens market share while supporting Canada's energy industry and creating job opportunities.





Clients now benefit from a more comprehensive suite of services, greater convenience, and improved efficiencies across the energy, infrastructure, and environmental sectors. With a combined team the partnership strengthens industry-leading expertise, ensuring top-tier service, regulatory guidance, and enhanced customer support. Synergy and Innovation: Combines AiM Land and Roy Northern's capabilities to boost operational efficiency, foster innovation, and deliver greater value to clients.

Mike Bailey, founder of AiM Land Services, commented: "Bringing Roy Northern into the AiM family marks a major step forward for both companies. Their four-decade legacy in the North, combined with AiM's presence in Calgary, strengthens our ability to provide best-in-class solutions to clients across North America." Sacha Plotnikow" CEO of Roy Northern, added: "This merger creates incredible opportunities for our team and clients. AiM's leadership in the corporate energy sector, paired with Roy Northern's deep regional expertise, allows us to expand our reach and enhance the services we provide."

About AiM Land Services: AiM is a Canadian, net-zero company specializing in land, environmental, and Indigenous services. With a reputation for trust and innovative solutions, AiM supports energy, infrastructure, and resource development.

About Roy Northern Land & Environmental: Founded in Fairview,AB in 1980, Roy Northern Land and Environmental is a Fort St. John-based firm specializing in surface land, environmental, and archaeological services, with over 40 years of experience in land acquisition.

SOURCE Aim Land

