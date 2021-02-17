MONTREAL, Feb. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Pender & Howe Executive Search has announced the Vice President of Software Development & Delivery recruitment on behalf of Aifred Health. Aifred is a digital health company focused on clinical decision support in mental health, starting with depression. Aifred was recently selected as one of the 3 finalists for the IBM Watson AI XPRIZE out of 700 teams and is competing for the grand prize of US$3.0 million which will be awarded in June 2021.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Aifred operationalizes best-evidence guidelines, together with AI-based insights, to support better treatment management, and matching of individual patients to the right treatment. Aifred plans to encompass a broad spectrum of mental health conditions, leveraging their treatment-agnostic AI model. At its core, Aifred is focused on bringing better mental healthcare to all.

As a result of organizational growth and recent $4M seed financing co-led by MEDTEQ+ and BDC Capital, with additional support from the Desjardins Group, Highline Beta and other private and institutional investors, Aifred is seeking a qualified and experienced Vice President of Software Development & Delivery with proven success in running EHR/EMR integration implementation projects, deploying digital health tools and managing software development. The Vice President of Software Development & Delivery will execute the Aifred product development vision, from requirements to development, and from validation to seamless deployment at all customer sites across the U.S. and Canada.

This position will be based in Montreal, but a remote location within Canada may be considered.

About Pender & Howe

Pender & Howe is a boutique retained executive search firm that specializes in identifying world class executive leaders for governing boards and decision makers. More information about Pender & Howe is available at www.penderhowe.com.

For a full position description as well as details on how to apply for consideration, please visit https://cutt.ly/akR9pdR

SOURCE Pender & Howe Executive Search

For further information: Glenn Lesko, Managing Principal [email protected]; Celine Chabee, Principal, [email protected]