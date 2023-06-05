AIEN 2023 AWARDS CEREMONY

VANCOUVER, BC, June 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) is pleased to announce the results of the Association of International Energy Negotiators, (AIEN) 2022 Corporate Social Responsibility award at the annual International Energy Summit & Award Ceremony that took place in Miami, Florida on May 31, 2023.

These awards celebrate impactful industry achievements, underpinned by international energy negotiations and transactions that promote and embody the principles of the AIEN in the energy industry. This year, AIEN has recognized achievements in five categories: Deal of the Year, Venture of the Year, Discovery of the Year, Energy Transition Initiative of the Year and CSR Campaign of the Year.

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) 2023 Campaign of the Year Award

This award recognizes organizations that have demonstrated positive influence on surrounding communities, promote teamwork toward sustainable, long-term impacts, and encourage active employee participation beyond financial contributions.

ReconAfrica is honored to have been nominated and selected as one of the top three finalists for this prestigious award in the CSR Campaign of the Year category along with:

Chevron (NYSE:CVK) for its SI Project developed at Jesus Municipal Hospital in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

ReconAfrica (OTCQX:RECAF) for its water, education, and health projects in the Kavango Basin of Namibia.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL) for its water project improving and expanding the network of existing water for the benefit of the communities in Bolivia.

ReconAfrica congratulates Chevron, the winner of the 2023 CSR award for its SI Project developed at Jesus Municipal Hospital in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

As part of our commitment to our ESG/CSR initiatives in Namibia, ReconAfrica has:

drilled thirty-six community water wells for safe and secure access to water of which twenty-six have been installed with solar powered equipment and ten are in the process of being installed.

in collaboration with educational specialists, funded 10 scholarships in science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics ("STEAM") for new high-school graduates in Kavango East and Kavango West

funded seven San indigenous nursing students studying in the degree & diploma health programs in Rundu

supported local schools throughout our project area with school materials and sports equipment

during the COVID-19 pandemic, supported the Namibian Government's Covid vaccination rollout campaign by contributing and supporting the procurement, distribution, and administration of the vaccines in our license area in Kavango East and Kavango West regions

donated medical equipment to the Namibian Governments for the benefit of the Kavango East and Kavango West regions

provided health-care home packages to members of the communities around our drill- sites at the very initial stages of Covid-19, to help those vulnerable populations

About ReconAfrica

ReconAfrica is a Canadian oil and gas company engaged in the opening of the newly discovered deep Kavango Sedimentary Basin in the Kalahari Desert of northeastern Namibia and northwestern Botswana, where the Company holds petroleum licences comprising ~8 million contiguous acres. In all aspects of its operations ReconAfrica is committed to minimal disturbance of habitat in line with best international standards and will implement environmental and social best practices in all of its project areas.

