AIA Canada, I-CAR Canada, and the Canadian Welding Bureau partner to broaden the pool of welding knowledge across auto care shops in Canada

AIA Canada, I-CAR Canada, and the CWB Group partner to broaden the pool of welding knowledge across auto care shops.

The initiative will ensure that welding training from I-CAR Canada is accessible to all Canadians in a timely fashion. CWB Instructors will be travelling across the country training technicians in-shop, which will ensure more collision shops in rural and urban areas of the country will be able to offer safe, quality and timely vehicle repairs.

"This is an incredible opportunity to provide I-CAR welding training to rural, sometimes inaccessible, areas of Canada." Stuart Klein, Vice President of Collision Programs at AIA Canada. "Working with the CWB Group at these facilities and through their travelling instructors will ensure that all Canadian collision sector businesses, regardless of their location, will have access to the training they need to safely repair vehicles."

"At CWB Group, we're committed to enhancing the skills of Canada's welding community. Partnering with I-CAR Canada allows us to combine our robust training infrastructure with their specialized curriculum, ensuring a brighter, safer future for the collision industry. Together, we're reaching every corner of Canada," shared Bill Gwynne, Vice-President, of Industry Solutions at the CWB Group.

To learn more about I-CAR Canada welding training, we encourage you to consult the course catalogue and to sign up via the online form .

About the Automotive Industries Association of Canada

We represent, support and lead innovation in Canada's $37.8 billion auto care sector. With thousands of members from coast to coast, our vision, research, training programs and advocacy supports Canada's collision and mechanical sectors. Our best practices for the auto care industry help our members keep Canada's fleet of almost 26.6 million vehicles on the road.

Whether you have been in a collision or require maintenance, our members help vehicles last longer, pollute less, and keep drivers safer by offering Canadians any product or service a vehicle may need after it rolls off the dealership's lot.

About I-CAR Canada

I-CAR is an international organization dedicated to providing the information required to perform complete, safe, and quality auto repairs.

I-CAR Canada is a training and recognition program run by the Automotive Industries Association of Canada (AIA Canada), a not-for-profit organization representing, supporting and leading innovation in Canada's $37.8 billion auto care sector.

Aimed at up-skilling tradespeople in the collision industry, I-CAR training has been available in Canada since 1979 and has been operated by AIA Canada since 2010.

About the CWB

The CWB Group is headquartered in Milton, ON, and is supported through CWB Certification , CWB Education , CWB Registration , CWB Consulting , CWB Welding Foundation , and the CWB Association membership; the CWB Group provides a comprehensive and integrated service to the welding and joining industry.

With staff and offices across the country, the CWB Group is accredited by and operates under the Standards Council of Canada (SCC) as a Certification Body for the administration of the Canadian Standards Association (CSA) welding-related standards.

