AI-Powered Vehicle Inspection Company iNeedaPPi Expands Across Canada, Offering Fast, Affordable, and Transparent Used Car Evaluations

TORONTO, June 6, 2025 /CNW/ -- iNeedaPPi Mobile Car Inspectors, a Canada-based company known for its technology-driven approach to used vehicle inspections, has expanded across the Canadian market with operations available in and around Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, and Edmonton. The service addresses long-standing concerns among used car buyers—namely, how to confidently evaluate a vehicle's condition without relying on the seller or traditional, often inconsistent inspection processes.

"Our mission is simple," said CEO Joseph O'Reilley. "To save people from junk cars by bringing transparency and trust to an industry where buyers often feel left in the dark. We're proving that buying a used car doesn't have to be scary." Post this Founder Joseph O'Reilley with his sidekick Scooby

The company leverages AI technology, machine learning, and proprietary tools to ensure every inspection is thorough, consistent, and unbiased, regardless of who performs it or where. This data-centric model aims to improve trust and transparency in an area of the automotive industry where both are often lacking.

Mobile, Same-Day Car Inspections for Only $169.99

iNeedaPPi offers on-location pre-purchase inspections that are typically completed within the same day, priced at $169.99. Once a buyer places an order through the website, iNeedaPPi coordinates directly with the seller to schedule the inspection. The buyer then receives a comprehensive report via email—no coordination or in-person meetings required.

Visual, Evidence-Based Reporting

Inspection reports are built for clarity and visual understanding. Each includes:

Over 50 high-resolution photos





Video documentation showing the vehicle in action





showing the vehicle in action A detailed condition score out of 100





Objective summaries and visual evidence of any issues

These features are designed to reduce ambiguity and give buyers the ability to make fully informed decisions without relying solely on trust or vague descriptions.

Added Tools for Buyer Confidence

Customers can add a $25 Market Price Appraisal at checkout to learn what a vehicle is really worth in today's market. For additional peace of mind, iNeedaPPi now also offers optional post-purchase warranty coverage, with plans starting at just $49 for 90 days.

A Smarter Way to Buy Used

By combining speed, affordability, and technological innovation, iNeedaPPi aims to transform how Canadians shop for used vehicles. With fast service, unbiased results, and no pressure to buy, it offers a modern alternative to the traditional, often stressful, car-buying experience.

As more buyers turn to private sellers and online marketplaces, iNeedaPPi arrives at a critical time—making it easier than ever to buy used with clarity, protection, and confidence.

