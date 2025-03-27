AI Pioneer Pau Aleikum Garcia Joins Info-Tech's Digital Disruption Podcast to Explain How AI-Built Memories Can Make Us More Human

The fifth episode of Info-Tech Research Group's podcast, Digital Disruption, welcomes Pau Aleikum Garcia for a conversation centered on the intersection of data, memory, and identity. At the heart of the discussion is Garcia's groundbreaking "synthetic memories" project, which uses generative AI to help individuals, such as refugees and survivors of conflict, reconstruct lost visual memories from their past. Through this lens, the episode explores how immersive design and storytelling can restore personal histories and reframe how we engage with information.

TORONTO, March 27, 2025 /CNW/ - With organizations facing increasingly complex data environments, the challenge isn't just understanding the numbers; it's making them meaningful. In Episode 5 of Digital Disruption, "How AI Is Connecting People With Their Pasts," Pau Aleikum Garcia, media designer and co-founder of Domestic Data Streamers, joins host Geoff Nielson to discuss how turning data into participative, human-centered experiences can reshape communication, decision-making and the broader relationship between people and information. Garcia also shares insight into his creative process, the role of trust in data communication, and how design can be used as a tool for both clarity and critique.

The fifth episode of Info-Tech Research Group’s podcast, Digital Disruption, welcomes Pau Aleikum Garcia for a conversation centered on the intersection of data, memory, and identity. (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

"We need to think very hard about whether we're going to use AI to make the world less human or more human," says Geoff Nielson, senior vice president of brand at Info-Tech Research Group and host of Digital Disruption. "In this Digital Disruption episode, Pau Aleikum Garcia helps listeners explore novel ways to use technology to bring empathy and humanity to the forefront. It's a timely conversation for anyone worried that AI risks making the world less personal."

In the fifth episode of Digital Disruption, Garcia explains the "synthetic memories" project, an initiative that uses generative AI to recreate lost images and videos from people's lives based on interviews and emotional recollections. Whether it's helping refugees visualize memories of home or enabling elderly individuals to revisit long-lost moments, Gracia's work showcases the emotional dimension of technology – transforming AI into a medium for empathy, resilience, and healing.

Garcia, whose Barcelona-based studio has worked in over 45 countries with organizations such as the United Nations and Citizen Lab, is at the forefront of transforming raw data into emotional, artistic, and social narratives. Garcia's work blends journalism, AI, design, and participatory art to create installations and activations that provoke thought and action. Garcia also chairs the Master in Data in Design program at ELISAVA University and is the founder of HeyHuman!, an artist residency program that combines data, music, and social justice.

Digital Disruption, Episode 5: "How AI Is Connecting People With Their Pasts"

In the fifth episode of Digital Disruption, Pau Aleikum Garcia and Geoff Nielson explore the power of storytelling through synthetic memories and more, including:

How AI can be used to reconstruct lost memories and restore visual heritage.

Why data alone is not enough, and how meaning is shaped by the way it's presented.

What it means to build "info experiences" that spark emotion and action.

How AI and design intersect to humanize data in public and institutional spaces.

The future of storytelling in an age where attention is fragmented and context is everything.

Episode 5 of Digital Disruption, featuring Pau Aleikum Garcia, is now available on YouTube, Apple Music, and Spotify. IT and business professionals are encouraged to subscribe for more insights and in-depth conversations with global industry experts shaping the future of digital transformation.

For more details, visit the Digital Disruption podcast page and follow Info-Tech Research Group on LinkedIn and X for updates.

To learn more about guest opportunities and participation in upcoming episodes, please contact [email protected].

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 IT and HR professionals. The company produces unbiased, highly relevant research and provides advisory services to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

To learn more about Info-Tech's divisions, visit McLean & Company for HR research and advisory services and SoftwareReviews for software buying insights.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected].

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group

Media Contact: Sufyan Al-Hassan, Senior PR Manager, Info-Tech Research Group, [email protected], +1 (888) 670-8889 x2418